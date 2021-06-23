Sara Ali Khan in 57k One Shoulder Mini Dress Shows How To Look Good In Neon





Sara Ali Khan’s love for neon dresses is no secret. the Coolie n ° 1 the actor gave us several glamorous looks in different shades of neon, and each one equally striking. So when she appeared in a recent commercial wearing a neon green dress, we were once again blown away by her sartorial sense. Sara recently made an appearance in an ad for which she chose a knit mini dress from designer label David Koma. She showed us how to kill neon fashion and looked badass. Sara Ali Khan in a vibrant green dress. (YouTube / VivoIndia) READ ALSO: Sara Ali Khan & Madhuri Dixit Show How To Do Vrikshasana In Yoga Day Post The one-shoulder ensemble, made from a bright green knit material, was decorated with striped sequins on the sleeves and chest. The fitted silhouette of the mini dress accentuated Sara’s curves nicely. It also featured a zipper on the back. Sara Ali Khan (YouTube / VivoIndia) Sara wore the dress with two-tone glam pumps in neon green and black. She accessorized her bright look with tiny earrings and acrylic nails. She tied her locks into a braided ponytail at the back. Sara chose minimalist accessories with the look. (YouTube / VivoIndia) For her makeup, the 25-year-old chose well-defined eyebrows, glowing skin, blush on the cheeks, highlighter glowing on the face, shimmering eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, eyeliner sleek, mascara on the lashes and glossy pink lip shadow. Getting back to Saras’ outfit, the David Koma Sequins mesh mini dress is definitely party-friendly. You should take some style cues from the ensemble and steal the look for the next party you attend. If you are wondering about the cost of the mini dress, we have found it for you. The dress is worth 57,205 (GBP 552). The David Koma sequin knitted mini dress. (Davidkoma.com) On a professional level, we will see Sara next in Atrangi Re, with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the film. She was last seen in Coolie n ° 1 in front of Varun Dhawan. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter







