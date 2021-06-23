Anne Hathaway dons sticker-covered face shield and $ 178 Apiece Apart dress on WeCrashed’s New York set

Connect with us

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway continued filming her Apple TV + WeCrashed series in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old actress looked leggy in an Apiece Apart SS / 21 ‘Laguna’ blue striped mini dress and silver Birkenstock-style sandals.

Anne wore full makeup and had her brown hair styled into a sleek bun for her day on set.

Wardrobe direction! Oscar winner Anne Hathaway continued filming her Apple TV + WeCrashed series while in Manhattan on Tuesday

As of Tuesday, there were 2.1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York state, resulting in 53,000 deaths

Oddly, Hathaway decided to cover their $ 14.99 ZShield ‘Wrap’ face shield with stickers that included a female symbol, a burning dumpster, a coffee maker and Las Vegas.

The Witches star – last seen in the Amazon Prime Video Solos series – likely struggled to see two feet in front of her after fully plastering her PPE.

When Anne first arrived on set, she wore the same dress but had wet hair and brown strappy sandals.

Hathaway didn’t have to travel far since she was born and raised in Brooklyn.

Ready for her close-up! Anne wore full makeup and had her brown tresses styled into a sleek bun for her day on set

'A Breakout': Oddly, Hathaway decided to cover her $ 14.99 ZShield 'Wrap' face shield with stickers that included a female symbol, a burning dumpster, a coffee maker and Las Vegas

Audiences last saw her in Amazon Prime Video Solos series

The morning sun! When Anne first arrived on set, she wore the same dress but had wet hair and brown strappy sandals

Fast commute: Hathaway didn't have to travel far given she was born and raised in Brooklyn

Actress Executive Locked Down produces and stars as Rebekah Neumann, WeWork’s disgraced brand and impact manager, on David Brown’s Wondery 2020 podcast-based show.

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning director Jared Leto produces and stars as disgraced and disgraced WeWork CEO Adam Neumann – who is married to Rebekah.

The 49-year-old evergreen man wears a shoulder-length brown wig and prosthetic nose to better inhabit the Israeli-born narcissist.

WeCrashed marks the first time Jared and Anne have worked together.

The Real Thing: Actress Executive Locked Down produces and stars as Rebekah Neumann (R, pictured 2018) as WeWork's brand and impact chief on the show based on the Wondery 2020 podcast by David Brown

“On the way to work! Have fun ': Oscar-winning director Jared Leto produces and stars as disgraced and disgraced WeWork CEO Adam Neumann - who is married to Rebekah (pictured Monday)

First Time We Act Together: The 49-year-old evergreen man (L, pictured June 8) wears a shoulder-length brown wig and prosthetic nose to better inhabit the Israeli-born narcissist

Showrunners Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello run WeCrashed, which “Indicates the rise and inevitable downfall of the $ 50 billion commercial real estate startup. “

Following revelations of erratic management and business practices, the Neumanns resigned in 2019 from WeWork, which reported a loss of $ 2.1 billion in May despite having 490,000 members.

Monday, Deadline reported that Hathaway will next play a divorced mother who attends Coachella in Amazon Studios’ adaptation of Robinne Lee’s 2017 novel, The Idea Of You.

Always so strong! On a personal level, Anne and her eight-year husband Adam Shulman (R, pictured in 2020) are the proud parents of their four-year-old son Jonathan Rosebanks and 19-month-old son Jack.

His career: The 40-year-old 'imaginary' frequently enlists Hathaway (pictured February 17) to model handcrafted pieces from James Banks Design, a NoCal jewelry company he co-founded with goldsmith Heidi Nahser Fink in 2011

Tony-nominated actress Jennifer Westfeldt is adapting the screenplay, and Gabrielle Union is producing the project.

On a personal note, the Emmy winner and her eight-year husband Adam Shulman are the proud parents of four-year-old son Jonathan Rosebanks and 19-month-old son Jack.

The 40-year-old inventor frequently calls on Anne to model handcrafted pieces for James Banks Design, a NoCal jewelry company he co-founded with goldsmith Heidi Nahser Fink in 2011.

