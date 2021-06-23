Arab Mens Fashion Week returns as Dubai Design District partners with Arab Fashion Council

DUBAI: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has sparked new ideas for many entrepreneurs, creatives and artists. One of those creations is Dubai-based photographer Tanya Rex.

The South African lensmaker launched The Quaranteen Project, which continues to this day, when the lockdowns began last year.

She sent 30 disposable cameras to 30 teens around the world and asked them to document their quarantine experience. The results are new and moving realities of the pandemic seen through the eyes of adolescents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Belarus, Afghanistan, Latvia, South Africa, India, the United States, Kyrgyzstan, Sudan and more.

I wanted it to be as raw as possible and capture the simplicity of what people see every day, she said in an interview with Arab News.

This image was taken by a teenage boy in the United States. (Provided)

I didn’t really know what to expect. I remember talking to my husband, and he said to me: You don’t know these people. They are not photographers and you really have no idea what you are going to get back. Maybe you could use footage from five of the returning cameras. And I accepted that, Rex added.

It has so far received 24 rolls of film, with approximately 300 to 400 images.

Not all rolls of film came back as properly exposed images. Some of them came back with very little effort, and some of them came back absolutely exceptional, she said.

It didn’t matter if I got a photo or 20. Every time, it was like receiving a gift, Rex added.

When enough cameras returned to the photographer, she sent the films to South Africa so that they could be developed and digitized.

This image was taken by a teenager in Latvia. (Provided)

According to Rex, who arrived in the UAE 17 years ago, delivering the cameras to teenagers has not been easy.

She lost some cameras due to theft, while others took a long time to deliver due to COVID-19 restrictions in some countries.

Discussing the creation of her idea, Rex said the lockdown was exciting for her at first.

I remember seeing an initiative called Together at Home, where celebrities would invite you to their homes for their private concerts. I found the idea incredible. It meant the world was getting louder and we were all coming together, she said.

After two weeks, however, the novelty wore off and we all settled into the reality of what COVID-19 was, she added.

This image was taken by a teenager for The Quaranteen Project. (Provided)

The photographer said she went from the excitement of having free time to realizing that all of her work had been canceled and there was nothing to look forward to indefinitely. It was then that she had the idea to launch The Quaranteen Project.

Rex is currently looking to turn his project into a coffee table book. I think it would be a great way to show these teenage stories in a simple format, she said.

Rex has worked for campaigns with international brands including fast food company McDonalds and makeup brands Maybelline, Bourjois and Max Factor, among others.

His last campaign with Adidas was a shoot for the German sportswear giant’s Run for the Oceans campaign.

It was a great project because, firstly, I was able to shoot underwater again, which I hadn’t done for a very long time, she says. It was also rewarding because we were shooting women who saw handicaps and differences. They are all proud and strong women moving forward in their lives.