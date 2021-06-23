Fashion
Arab Mens Fashion Week returns as Dubai Design District partners with Arab Fashion Council
The Quaranteen Project: Dubai photographer brings together international teens during pandemic
DUBAI: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has sparked new ideas for many entrepreneurs, creatives and artists. One of those creations is Dubai-based photographer Tanya Rex.
The South African lensmaker launched The Quaranteen Project, which continues to this day, when the lockdowns began last year.
She sent 30 disposable cameras to 30 teens around the world and asked them to document their quarantine experience. The results are new and moving realities of the pandemic seen through the eyes of adolescents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Belarus, Afghanistan, Latvia, South Africa, India, the United States, Kyrgyzstan, Sudan and more.
I wanted it to be as raw as possible and capture the simplicity of what people see every day, she said in an interview with Arab News.
I didn’t really know what to expect. I remember talking to my husband, and he said to me: You don’t know these people. They are not photographers and you really have no idea what you are going to get back. Maybe you could use footage from five of the returning cameras. And I accepted that, Rex added.
It has so far received 24 rolls of film, with approximately 300 to 400 images.
Not all rolls of film came back as properly exposed images. Some of them came back with very little effort, and some of them came back absolutely exceptional, she said.
It didn’t matter if I got a photo or 20. Every time, it was like receiving a gift, Rex added.
When enough cameras returned to the photographer, she sent the films to South Africa so that they could be developed and digitized.
According to Rex, who arrived in the UAE 17 years ago, delivering the cameras to teenagers has not been easy.
She lost some cameras due to theft, while others took a long time to deliver due to COVID-19 restrictions in some countries.
Discussing the creation of her idea, Rex said the lockdown was exciting for her at first.
I remember seeing an initiative called Together at Home, where celebrities would invite you to their homes for their private concerts. I found the idea incredible. It meant the world was getting louder and we were all coming together, she said.
After two weeks, however, the novelty wore off and we all settled into the reality of what COVID-19 was, she added.
The photographer said she went from the excitement of having free time to realizing that all of her work had been canceled and there was nothing to look forward to indefinitely. It was then that she had the idea to launch The Quaranteen Project.
Rex is currently looking to turn his project into a coffee table book. I think it would be a great way to show these teenage stories in a simple format, she said.
Rex has worked for campaigns with international brands including fast food company McDonalds and makeup brands Maybelline, Bourjois and Max Factor, among others.
His last campaign with Adidas was a shoot for the German sportswear giant’s Run for the Oceans campaign.
It was a great project because, firstly, I was able to shoot underwater again, which I hadn’t done for a very long time, she says. It was also rewarding because we were shooting women who saw handicaps and differences. They are all proud and strong women moving forward in their lives.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]