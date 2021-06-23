Milan’s men’s clothing shows signs of a renaissance

MILAN If 15 months away from live fashion has taught us anything, it’s that watching fashion digitally is as satisfying as pretending to have dinner while looking out a restaurant window. You have to see it, smell it, smell it, said Nick Sullivan, Esquire’s creative director, on Saturday afternoon in a hot pan in Milan.

Stopping to smoke a cigarette next to a few streetcar tracks following a Dolce & Gabbana show, Mr Sullivan pondered his decision to join the trailer traveling to the shows the creators are starting, with great caution. , to be staged here and in Paris, as these cities slowly emerge from the darker days of the pandemic.

Digital can be great, Sullivan said. Yet, like a good meal eaten with the eyes, it invariably makes you hungrier. Milan relies on its position as the fashion capital of Italy for its economic health and cultural vitality.

For me, the resumption of live shows instead of digital events is particularly relevant because it gives a sense and a sense of reality to what I do, Giorgio Armani said in an email. It is also important for the city.