Rebecca Minkoff’s Gospel

Ms. Minkoff is still the face of her brand; she models products on her Instagram and writes online marketing texts. (She took on this new role in the pandemic, after the company laid off half of its staff in March 2020.)

But other than planning the New York Fashion Week events, which she oversees fully, she isn’t very involved in day-to-day decision-making. Instead, Uri Minkoff, his brother, runs the company as a managing director. And he shares the same sense of pride in how they survived the odds of being the neglected kids in the fashion cafeteria.

There were no editors or stores lining up, shining on us like the next big thing to do. We had to go to the party and stay at the party because we were playing and because it was a hit, said Mr Minkoff, who came in on the rage from the tech world and spiced up the conversation with quotes from Marc Andreessen and Animal Farm. In hindsight, there was this ordeal by fire every step of the way, and of fighting tooth and claw.

It’s that fight that doesn’t feel cool or connected or successful enough or rich enough to be in the inner fashion circle, as Ms. Minkoff puts it, that has helped her become the athlete she presents. in his book.

That’s why she believes burnout can be eradicated by working harder. That’s why when this showroom owner tore up the Morning After Bag, Ms. Minkoff didn’t defend her artistic vision but took Ms. OConnors’ advice in modifying her design. That’s why she turned to entrepreneurship, a world where being cool mattered less than having ideas and confidence.