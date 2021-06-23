Men Need It Too – The New Indian Express





Express news service HYDERABAD: We have heard about body positivity for women and it has worked well. Thanks to the movement, we now have not only perfect hourglass Caucasian models, but also brunette, tall, skinny, short and petite women making the cut. Sadly, the same can’t be said of male models, as the city’s fashion and television industries still prefer this ‘ideal’ handsome guy. “If you close your eyes and imagine a man, you will see broad shoulders, a V-shaped physique narrowing to the torso, and a strong jaw. To achieve this body type, male models spend hours in the gym and undergo rigorous diets, ”says Yawar Ahmed, a model who now stars in a television soap opera. “Casting directors are obsessed with the ‘ideal’ characters for the main characters. For them, any fat man can only play a secondary role, a dumb friend or the son of a rich dad. Anyone who is thin and short should play the role of a poor person. When it comes to models, there is no choice but to match the ‘ideal’ figure, ”he says. In the fashion industry, for men, physique defines value. Most of the city’s designers focus only on making clothes that match the so-called ideal body shapes. If a man is bald but has the physique, he is still out of the race. Even global brands, which have their stores in Hyderabad, sell clothes for the Caucasian physique. Brown Indian men don’t go to the posters. “There are very few stores that set up displays of men’s clothing that don’t fit into the ‘muscular’ category,” says Mehul Pathak, who designs and supplies textiles for ethnic men’s clothing stores.

