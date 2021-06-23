Fashion
Fast fashion and ‘sustainable’ clothes lose on resale, according to ThredUp – WWD
The industry may still be recovering from its Covid blow, but resale is resisting.
This might not be surprising given the recent traction in the resale arena, but the category is growing 11 times faster than the larger retail and will be worth $ 77 billion by 2025, a noted the ThredUp resale market in a new report. The report marks ThredUp’s ninth annual study, featuring analysis from market research firm GlobalData.
“Shifting new clothing purchases means the opportunity has the ability to change fashion,” said Karen Clark, vice president of communications at ThredUp, who said this report is the first evidence of a shift.
By 2030, the opportunity is expected to be twice as big as fast fashion, with the former valued at $ 84 billion and the latter at just $ 40 billion. (Fast fashion was valued at $ 36 billion in 2019, according to the ThredUp report, and the platform expects second hand to slow the impact of fast fashion.)
What is also underway is the acceleration of seller interest. Many consumers have never resold their clothes but, according to ThredUp, the “ease” of resale allows some 118 million consumers to try to resell, up from 36.2 million first-time sellers in 2020.
What is driving this onslaught of new sellers?
Clark said that after the ease of resale, being able to monetize your wardrobe and enjoy an environmental benefit is a motivator. Meanwhile, on the buyer side, 76% of used buyers are expected to increase their second-hand spending over the next five years.
Another important mention in the latest report is that “sustainable clothing” does not receive the same adoration as second-hand clothing, dropping eight places in purchase intention behind categories like “value chains”, “off price ”and even“ luxury ”. This equates to 42 percent of consumers planning to spend more on second hand while only 26 percent plan to spend more on new garments marketed in a sustainable manner.
“We’ve seen Millennials and Gen Z be much more adamant about [shopping sustainably]Clark said. However, she recalled some shock with the results: “Consumers say they care more about sustainability – why has there been a drop in the number of consumers saying that? would they buy new “sustainable” clothes? ”
She attributed consumers’ reluctance to sustainably marketed clothing to a question of price – especially among cash-strapped moms and Gen Z – not to mention greenwashing, as it is in the process. huge increase.
In addition, consumers find that clothing marketed in a sustainable manner is less “inclusive” and “transparent” than second-hand clothing.
To illustrate the environmental gains of the opportunity, ThredUp launched its “Fashion Footprint Calculator” in January 2020 with the carbon footprint conducted by independent research firm Green Story Inc. According to its account, Buy Used Rather that new represents a saving of 82% on CO2 emissions. Brands, however, are still gaining a taste for ancillary reselling by working with business-to-business services such as ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service model or other owned or outsourced means.
As for how Clark sees this resale due diligence (doing carbon footprint calculations or allocating entire budgets to resale) in fashion, she said, “It’s new, it’s early for these. people. They try it out and see what it’s like to test resale, ”adding that there isn’t“ a ton of clarity on the impact it will have on their overall production strategy ”.
Among other ideas, ThredUp’s report also devoted a section to various government actions in adopting circular fashion, which has become one of the brand’s priorities over the past year.
picture credit
