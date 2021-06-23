Connect with us

Fashion

10 TV characters whose outfits would be totally trendy on Pinterest

Published

48 seconds ago

on

By

 


Pinterest is the go-to website for people looking for the latest fashion trends. Currently, Generation Z is on the wave of 90s / 2000s-inspired fashion. Some of the best sources to find new outfits to try on are shows that were done during this time and shows that were inspired by those years.

People born in the 90s / 2000s are finally old enough to dress like the characters they grew up with. This translates into modern shows that also focus on characters born during this era. Pinterest is full of inspiration boards pulling outfits from these shows for people who want to try something new and explore fashion they didn’t have before.

ten DJ Tanner (Full House)

Split image showing DJ Tanners outfits

DJ was the older sister everyone wanted growing up. His style still stands today. She has iconic looks with checkered jackets, denim vests and chunky headbands that are all making a comeback in the ’90s fashion wave. Her hairstyles are all very edgy and a great source of inspiration for women today.

The DJ style when she gets older is more modest compared to some current trends. She is able to look cute, mature and tidy without losing her signature style.

9 Ashley Banks (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air)

Split image showing Ashley Banks outfits

Ashley has countless looks throughout The prince of Bel-Air that would suit any Instagram feed. From matching sets to high waisted bikinis, all of Ashley’s looks throughout the show would blend into 2021 fashion.

It was interesting to watch her grow up and come into her own style. As the show progressed, fans got to see Ashley expressing herself through her fashion. This is a great example for the younger generations that they don’t need to be trendy when they are younger. Style is something that people find as they grow older and find out what works best for them.

8 Uncle Jesse (Full House)

Split image showing Uncle Jesse's outfits

It may seem strange that an uncle onFull housewould be a fashion inspiration for young men today, but her outfits still hold up. Uncle Jesse was not afraid of jewelry and interesting overlays that have definitely made a comeback in menswear today.

Although his outfits were simple, he usually had one piece that made the ensemble look more interesting. A black leather vest, a flannel tied around her waist, or a unique jacket were staples of her wardrobe that would be great additions to any closet today.

7 Fran Fine (The nanny)

Split image showing Fran Fine's outfits

Fran Fine was known for her colorful and eye-catching outfits. While she was a nanny, she never let that stop her from being in fashion. For today’s young women, she has remained a fashion icon.

Some of her most memorable looks include bodycon dresses, matching skirts and top sets, bright prints, and monochrome outfits. Fans of the show would kill to get some of his parts. A full Instagram account “What Fran Wore” was started by Shan Brown, where she actually finds the pieces Fran wears for fans of the show.

6 Kate Wallis (Cruel Summer)

Split image showing Kate Wallis outfits

One of the most interesting parts of Kate’s fashion throughout the show is how it evolved over three years. She starts off with a softer look with lots of florals, perfectly groomed hair, and minimal makeup. After going through difficult times, her fashion changes completely.

Her looks are getting darker and fans get a glimpse of that ’90s grunge look that was so popular throughout the decade. Her fashion sense throughout the show is a place where people can take inspiration from all the ’90s fashion. Whether they’re looking for a darker look or a softer one, they’re bound to find something they want. would like to try.

5 Denise Huxtable (The Cosby Show)

Split image showing Denise Huxtable's outfits

Denise was by far the most fashionable member of the Huxtable family on The Cosby Show. She never hesitated to try new things in her everyday outfits. Looser pants, fuller tops and chunky accessories were always a staple in her wardrobe throughout the show.

She was never afraid to take risks with her fashion and wore what made her feel good. It is an attitude towards fashion which is starting to become more prominent among the younger generations. At the end of the day, trends come and go, so wearing what makes people feel comfortable and confident is what’s important.

4 Dawson Leery (Dawson Creek)

Split image showing Dawson Leery's outfits

Dawson was one of the 90s fashion models for men. One of the biggest trends returning now for both men and women is the looser clothing that made up a large part of Dawson’s outfits on the show.

Her wardrobe is packed with tall flannels, short-sleeved shirts, and looser pants that can easily be found on any influencer Instagram. To make Dawson’s outfits more current, all that would be missing is a few additional accessories, like multiple rings or even piercings.

3 Buffy Summers (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)

Split image showing Buffy Summers outfits

Buffy’s most stylish looks come from the show’s first season. Even while fighting demons, she manages to always put on the cutest outfits. Her wardrobe contains countless baby t-shirts, mini skirts and accessories that continue to inspire current high schoolers and those who grew up watching the show.

While some of the outfits Buffy wore would certainly not meet current high school dress codes, they are young and accessible to today’s teens. Later in the series, her outfits become more mature as she gets older, which is a great inspiration for people of all ages wanting a ’90s look.

2 Bennett Street (Euphoria)

Split image showing Rue Bennett's outfits

Street outfits are gender neutral throughout the show. She usually wears open, loose buttons over cropped tops or tight t-shirts. She pairs this with longer shorts and isn’t afraid to mix patterns between her tops and bottoms.

It also shows that dressing casually most of the time can also be trendy. Being trendy doesn’t mean being completely glamorous with full makeup. Being in fashion can just wear what makes people comfortable and wear it with confidence.

1 Chandler Bing (Friends)

Split image showing Chandler Bing's outfits

Chandler’s character is recognizable and his style translates to both women and men today. He typically wears slightly faded jeans, flannels, and layered looks that fans can find in stores now. Her outfits serve as a basic slate that one can play with to fit into the 2021 fashion.

Her style is casual and comfortable yet put together, which is a perfect look today. The biggest additions to make her outfits even more modern would be certain accessories and risks in her color choices. Overall, her outfits encompass the ’90s aesthetic that a lot of people are going for.

