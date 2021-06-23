Now 140 Fashion Brands Support Bill, Ugg’s Plant Ambitions – WWD

Businesses Support Garment Workers Bill: SB 62, or the Garment Workers Protection Act, met for another vote in the California State Assembly on Tuesday and is on its way to assembly appropriations.

After a grueling process last year in which the bill expired, the bill was reintroduced in March 2021 at the start of the legislative season. He will have to undergo a series of votes and hiding in the State Assembly, before reaching the office of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

By now, Los Angeles-based garment workers have come to rely on the state taxpayer-funded Clothing Restitution Fund which – as Senator and Bill author Maria pointed out Elena Durazo – presents some differences. The fund carries a balance of $ 700,000 – but has $ 7 million in claims from unpaid garment workers.

Already 140 companies – including Reformation, Doen, Christy Dawn, Boyish, Lacausa, Mara Hoffman, Saitex, Eileen Fisher, For Days and Senza Tempo Fashion – have shown their support for the bill, which will increase the brand’s accountability for wages. workers and eliminate the piece-rate system (generally 5 to 10 cents per garment operation) which has long existed in the industry.

As Durazo put it, “Primarily run by women, small businesses are leading the charge for an ethical workplace and sustainability standards in the garment industry. They endorse this bill to protect highly skilled garment workers from loopholes that have made the industry hostile to ethical garment companies that try to eliminate sweatshops, ”adding that“ Made in USA ”is a marker quality and better labor standards.

A strong supporter of the bill, founder and creative director of Senza Tempo Fashion Kristen Fanarakis said it “must pass” for “the state to truly be the progressive leader it claims to be when it comes to sustainability.”

Scott Wilson, founder and partner of Los Angeles-based vertically integrated manufacturer Usstrive Manufacturing, opposed the bill, citing brand liability issues and fearing that customers would bear the brunt of increasing sales. production costs.

Ustrive has certifications for Global Organic Textile Standard and Textile Exchange’s Organic Content Standard.

Business organizations like the California Retailers Association are also in opposition, with sources saying more clothing brands are quietly protesting the bill despite openly advocating for sustainability goals. In a letter to Durazo, the American Apparel and Footwear Association also expressed concerns about the bill in its current draft.

The takeover of herbal Ugg: Should more sustainability enthusiasts pay attention to Ugg’s plant energy ambitions?

Last week, Ugg hosted a commemorative art exhibit with sculpture and installation artist Meg Webster for her “Wave” exhibit on Governor’s Island in Manhattan. The zero waste event was a nod to ‘Feel Good’, the brand’s sustainability platform launched in fall 2020, and Ugg’s new ‘Plant Power’ line of footwear, which debuted earlier this year.

Three signature styles – including the Fluff Sugar sandal made with alternative SugarSole EVA foam made from sugarcane and 100 percent Tencel Lyocell from Lenzing for the faux fur – make up the capsule collection.

For the other two styles, the soles in small batches are made of natural latex from the rubber tree, which discourages deforestation as the trees are not felled for 25 years.

According to Andrea O’Donnell, President of Ugg and Koolaburra by Ugg at Deckers Brands, ambitions don’t start and end with just one capsule.

“As the first brand to make faux fur from 100% Tencel Lyocell, we will be launching two collections with this innovation next fall,” said O’Donnell. “We will also be steadily increasing our use of SugarSole across the main line, starting with Classics and slippers. At Ugg, we aim to incorporate 50% certified responsible and sustainable materials into our footwear products (including recycled, renewable, reclaimed and natural) by fiscal year 2022. ”

The teaser comes at an exciting time for material innovation where brands like Allbirds (with its ‘Plant Leather’ shoes coming in the fall), Gucci (with shoes made with its in-house developed ‘Demetra’ already available) and many others are planning lines that phase out virgin synthetics for herbal alternatives.

Ugg recently ditched its June collaboration with Telfar and is enjoying new relevance as Crocs, Tevas and other comfort shoes lock in with the fashion ensemble.