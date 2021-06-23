Lorraine Kelly wears pink M&S X Ghost dress





The latest M&S ​​X Ghost collection launched recently and fans of the retailer are loving the brands fashion at cheaper prices. It also looks like Lorraine Kelly is a big fan of the latest collection of dresses that Marks and Spencer and Ghost have released. On June 23, Lorraine took to Instagram to share her latest fashion pick with her followers: a pink and floral M&S X Ghost dress. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Lorraine is simply stunning in her dress. Featuring a tiered floral pattern, this dress is perfect for summer. We also love the V-neckline and tea dress style with a flared shape that will look stunning on all body types. M&S also specifies that it has “short flowing sleeves and a tie at the back”. Lorraine’s dress is currently available on the M&S website in sizes 6 to 20. We recommend that you act quickly if you want to replicate Lorraine’s style, as the hugely popular M&S X Ghost collaboration sold out so quickly. . The dress costs £ 89. MRS V-neck floral midi dress with angel sleeves, M&S, £ 89 M&S X Phantom

brandsandspencer.com We love Lorraine’s style choice and believe the M&S X Ghost collection has so many dresses that are suitable for summer. As long as the warm weather lasts, these dresses are ideal for everything from al fresco dining to walks in the park. Floral midi dress with puffed sleeves and small flowers M&S x Ghost

