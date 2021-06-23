Fashion
Reinventing Generation Z Fashion, Cinta The Label Launches Its First Pop-Up In London
Amy sturgis is no stranger to all things fashion, she has been working in public relations since the age of 21 and has Manolo Blahnik, London Aspinal and All things Mochi than previous clients and career experience. For someone who’s orchestrated hundreds, if not more, of branded events and pop-ups, this one for I love the label Strikes differently: The contemporary and sustainable London-based womenswear brand, known for its innocently carefree and semi-relaxed figure, was founded by Sturgis herself.
Located in the heart of London’s vibrant West End, Loves new pop-up on South Molton Street (the same street where the British fashion institution Brown Fashionflagship store of the time) opened on June 23 with a whimsical vibe throughout.
I launched Cinta in spring 2019 as a sustainable alternative to silk. Sturgis remembers the beginnings of his young brand, when the pandemic hit in early 2020, we turned to knits, which have become so popular. LoveThe pieces are feminine, playful, with a modern and distinctive Dorothy of Wizard of Oz vibe that gives the impression of sailing along the lavender field in Provence. The ideas, moodboard and themes for Cinta come from me, but we have an amazing design and production manager, Laura, who manages the technical side of the design and communicates with our manufacturers. A big thank you also to Clarisse and Iona from the Cinta team who manage everything from our online community to customer service. The founder shines by referring to her team.
Speaking of Cinta’s style aesthetic, Sturgis say it Love girl is feminine but sure of herself, she has confidence in herself! Cinta is definitely in line with my own style. I like the vintage and the whimsical a bit, but I also know when to dress and who my audience is. You will most likely find Sturgis in a Cinta dress with a Chanel shoe for a company meeting before updating her outfit with a cowboy boot and a trendy coat for hanging out with friends. The founder wants to make sure her designs are inclusive: I love that pieces are versatile and can be worn in multiple ways to suit women of all ages and sizes. I use my mom for design tips to make sure she likes certain pieces and caters to her generation, she has the knits in more colors than I do!
It is undeniable that Sturgis was born with an artistic touch and loves to immerse herself in creativity. What makes the founder different, however, is her entrepreneurial spirit and passion for entrepreneurship. She also owns a second business, a fashion public relations consultancy called Global ASC, which she started around the same time as Cinta in 2019. I started working in public relations in Dubai for RP LHO at 21 and I quickly realized that it was my jam. I loved the strategic side of the business but also the creativity you have to help build awareness of the brand.
Sturgis customer sheet on Global ASC reads like fashion and beauty’s dream wardrobe and who’s who: House of the Sun, London paper, Oceanus, Finlay & Co, Cro-Che, Room24, Current body, Known nutrition, Aurum & Gray, Paradise Lost the list goes on.
As a young founder and CEO of the two Love and Global ASC, Sturgis comments on the importance of having the right team in place We have a growing team and I owe them a lot! before continuing on the subject of female entrepreneurship: I learned that women are quite amazing. I am really fortunate to be surrounded by many women entrepreneurs within my direct business and those around me who really inspire me. It is important!
I asked Sturgis what personal trait has most brought her to where she is today, and Sturgis doesn’t hesitate: I never give up. If one route doesn’t work, I’ll try another! But it’s not just about moving forward and achieving KPIs for the busy boss – being kind is also very important, and that’s something I’ve always tried to instill in myself. – even and to my team, however things go. Sturgis is also grateful to her mentors, like-minded entrepreneurs and supportive friends who have been there for her when the journey gets bumpy.
And the biggest challenge? Sturgis says frankly: I have learned to believe in the universe and its timing, that a no will only open another door, that you take out what you have invested and to have confidence in the process and to learn. of your mistakes. I would say my biggest challenge is impatience. I’ve known the process and been doing what I’ve been doing for a long time now, but still like things to happen quickly.
Running two businesses is by no means an easy task, and Sturgis aims to get ahead early: a great savior was my first mornings. I set my alarm clock for 4.30am, at least Monday through Thursday, and I usually sit at the table at 5am. 5-8am is my time before someone logs in to get a head start on whatever I need to do. Sturgis is also a follower of transcendental meditation and meditates every day. When I get to the office around 9am, I sit down with the two teams separately and off we go.
Along with keeping her weekends free to spend with a friend, Sturgis is now also trying to make sure Sundays are something for herself that the pandemic has taught her. When the pandemic erupted in March 2020, Sturgis had only one full-time employee. Now she’s 8. Speaking of her journey through arguably one of the scariest times for a solo business owner, Sturgis says: It was a very eventful time for fashion with many closing down. retail stores, so I decided to do what I thought was nice. . As a company, we launched personal care boxes and sent them out week after week to clients, journalists and influencers who continued to support us, hoping to brighten their day. In this way, we also gave small businesses that we would not usually work with the opportunity to access our audience. We have also helped our clients to further develop their online content and worked with meditation teachers, fitness trainers, sound healers to bring them to the forefront of our brands audience. I had the opportunity to be really present. It was me, my mind and my resources, no event, no travel, no meeting. Coming out of the pandemic, I want to remember to always take time for myself and my mind because that’s where the greatest creativity comes from. We must be kind to those around us but also to ourselves. Burnout is not cool!
You can now buy I love the labels collection on its official website at www.cinta-the-label.com or by visiting the pop-up store located at 46 South Molton Street, London, W1K 5RX.
