Mississippi beats fashionable Virginia

Mississippi State was trailing four to zero and didn’t have a single hit in seven innings in the Bulldogs’ Game 2 of the College World Series. The eighth round is where everything changed. Brandon High School product Kellum Clark broke the offer without a hitting with a two-run homer to cut the lead in half. The swing forced Virginia to pull out her starter, and the blow caught on with the rest of the Bulldogs. The state of Mississippi continued to rally in the eight. Tanner Allen had two baserunners and it only took the second pitch for Allen to hit the second home of the inning and put MSU in front. The Bulldogs scored one more run in the eighth inning and led six to four the next time the Cavaliers took the plate. Virginia added one more run to just six to five, but that’s when Landon Sims was called out from the bullpen. The Sims seated four Cavaliers in a row, cementing another instant classic for the State of Mississippi and giving the Bulldogs a six to five victory. Tanner Allen spoke about how much this victory means for the Bulldogs. “This win here was really important,” Allen said. “In the middle of the game we were like a man, it will be a punch if we take an L here. But then we met in the outfield during a pitcher change saying that we are not out of this game, we always come back we got used to that, so let’s keep playing. “ MSU remains perfect in Omaha and will face the winner of Texas and Virginia on Friday.

