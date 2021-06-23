Princess Diana’s wedding dress incident went unnoticed



















June 23, 2021 – 12:05 PM BST



Nicolas murphy Princess Diana suffered a fashion faux pas with her wedding dress from David and Elizabeth Emanuel shortly before marrying Prince Charles.

princess diana and Prince charlesThe wedding was watched by around 750 million people, but no one seemed to spot a big fashion faux pas with their wedding dress. MORE: Princess Diana's Pink Dress She Wore on Her Wedding Day Revealed in New Exhibition The Princess of Wales looked stunning in an iconic gown designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel as she married at St Paul's Cathedral in 1981, but shortly before walking down the aisle she managed to stain her dress . After putting on her dress, Princess Diana added the final touch by dabbing her scent, Some flowers, on her wrists when she actually dropped the dress. Loading the player … WATCH: Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St Paul's Cathedral after their wedding So how did she hide the perfume stain from millions of eyes? According to her makeup artist Barbara Daly in the book Diane: The Portrait, she tried to clean the dress to no avail. Instead, Diana placed her hand on this part of the fabric as if holding the front of her dress to walk – when in fact, the clever hand placement was a deliberate attempt to cover up the beauty accident. . RELATED: 22 Incredible Facts About The Royal Wedding: Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, Princess Diana & More READ: Countess Sophie's wedding dress looked nothing like Princess Diana's The Princess of Wales allegedly tried to hide a stain of perfume It seemed to work, as everyone was too thrilled to see the gorgeous ivory puff-sleeve gown that featured a record-breaking 25 foot train and 10,000 mother-of-pearl sequins and pearl embellishments. David Emanuel recently revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO! that the princess actually called him on her wedding day. He recalled: "After all the photographs, they went to have breakfast for the wedding and I returned to my studio in Mayfair. All my ladies from the studio were there, so we had a glass of champagne. . "We had a little party and just as I'm about to close the door the phone rings… I was thinking who was calling? It was Diana! She said 'I just wanted to say thank you so much for the dress. . I loved it. Prince Charles loved it, the whole family loved it. "It couldn't have been more special for me to hear from the client. When you design a bride, you want her to be happy. As long as the bride is happy, that's all that matters. fact that she took the time before she left on her honeymoon … that's a real kindness. "







