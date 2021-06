Yami Gautam in printed maxi dress shines like a bride, see great photos

Bride Yami Gautam delighted her fans with endearing images of various ceremonies at her traditional wedding. The photos created a buzz on social media. Recently, however, the To hate The actress, who married filmmaker Aditya Dhar, gave a glimpse of her post-wedding glow with a happy photoshoot. We love her look. Yami shared photos of her happily twirling around in a cute maxi dress on Instagram. She captioned the post, Simply Happy. She slipped into an ankle-length printed chiffon dress from designer label Ritu Kumar Label for the click. ALSO READ: Before Yami Gautam, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza wore the traditional red saree for their wedding The Yamis dress had a V-neckline and long balloon-style sleeves, adorned with an abstract print in shades of blue, orange, red and pink. The set featured a fitted silhouette across the torso with a loose, flowing drape that added dreamy charm. It also had a pleated ruffle fabric on the hem. Yami wore the dress with beige Kolhapuri hoops and sandals. Her silky braids have been left open in a side parting and styled in soft waves. She chose to accentuate her natural glow with rosy makeup, blush tinted cheeks, eyes edged in light kohl, and a nude lip shade. She looks breathtaking. Yami married Indian writer, director and lyricist Aditya Dhar on June 4 in a private ceremony in her hometown of Himachal Pradesh. The intimate wedding was attended by close friends and family. For her wedding, Yami wore a traditional red embroidered saree with a matching blouse. The actor reused his mother’s sari for her special day. She paired the wedding attire with a heavily embroidered red dupatta draped over her head, traditional jewelry, black kohl-clad eyes, subtle makeup, and an elegant updo in the middle. Yami and Aditya worked together on their 2019 hit movie Uri: the surgical strike, which also starred Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal in key roles. The film had also won four National Film Awards for the year 2018. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter







