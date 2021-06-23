Who wears the pants? Rich Mnisi bypasses the menswear norm





The streets of Twitter are divided after award-winning fashion designer Rich Mnisi shared a photo of himself in a brown pleated mini skirt on Instagram on June 21. RICH MNISI IN THESE MINI SKIRTS … Rich Mnisi is known for his exorbitantly priced clothes that celebrities and influencers such as Somizi and Sarah Langa are known to show off. The designer of the fashion brand seeks to push the boundaries of fashion. He seems to be heading for the non-sexist side of fashion after recently posting a few photos of himself wearing mini skirts. The fashion designer has kept a low profile on social media for a while and is now back in full force. In the last photo, he is seen wearing a brown pleated miniskirt paired with a white long-sleeved shirt, a Gucci sweater, a Christian Dior satchel, white socks, sneakers and sunglasses. In another photo, he is seen rocking a miniskirt in an all-white look complete with a turtleneck, sleeveless puffer jacket and sneakers. He also went on the schoolboy theme with what appears to be a black leather skirt, a white skirt, and a black blazer. TWEEPS WEIGHTS ON THE RICH MNISI While many admired her fashion sense, non-binary outlook, and praised her gorgeous legs, others seemed to think skirts aren’t for men. Other Tweeps were strongly against men wearing skirts and voiced their brutally honest views as always. While others believed these views were based on toxic masculinity and homophobia. Some Tweeps brought traditional outfits to the mix. Homophobia is so irrational. Historically, we have never really gendered clothing into our traditional outfits the way the recent West has. So, skirts, dresses, wraps, etc. have never been exclusive to women. So why would children be in crisis because Rich Mnisi wears a skirt? pic.twitter.com/lf3yzquDWD – Sisa (@BaddieTitan) June 22, 2021 Black men are upset that Rich Mnisi wears a skirt as if their traditional clothes weren’t wraps, skirts and dresses. Pants are a western concept presented to you because they think your cultural attire is barbaric. Wearing pants don’t make you more manly, it’s just matter – MPHO (@MphoMoalamedi) June 22, 2021 Let’s be honest, the problem isn’t that men wear skirts. The crisis facing men is not the crisis of masculinity, it is the crisis of patriarchal masculinity. When men can truly dismantle patriarchy, then they can truly embrace their real selves. # PerilsduPatriarchate #RichMnisi pic.twitter.com/ql5LGbNPtb – The Perils of Patriarchy (@PatriarchyPOP) June 23, 2021 This is not the first time that Rich Mnisi has made people talk, in February her R60,000 xibelani skirt from her Hiya Kaya 21 collection was sold with Somizi buying one and influencer Sarah Langa modeling the skirt. He’s also trending on social media after pulling out a face mask for R2000. It is clear that the high end fashion designer has a target market. READ ALSO: VDJ 2021: the 10 best finalists of the Young Designer Award announced







