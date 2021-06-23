Sara Ali Khan makes chic deal in neon green dress Rs 57k in new ad

Sara Ali Khan stunned in a neon green dress created by Georgian fashion designer David Koma in a new commercial.
Sara Ali Khan made a chic holster in a cute outfit for an ad she featured earlier this month. The 25-year-old actress was stunned in a neon green dress created by Georgian fashion designer David Koma.
The one-shoulder knit mini dress featured sequin detailing on the sleeves and chest. It is cut with an asymmetrical neckline and a tight hem. Sara completed her outfit with strappy sandals.
She tied her hair up in a braid and skipped the accessories. As for the makeup, Sara lined her eyes with jet black kohl and wore bright pink lipstick.
See the pictures here:
Sara Ali Khan in a photo in her new commercial. (Photo: YouTube)
The sequined mesh mini dress is available on David Komas website for 552 or around Rs 57,129.
Screenshot from David Komas website.
Sara Ali Khan, who has over 32 million Instagram followers, often posts pictures of herself in pretty outfits from her photoshoots and vacations.
Sara Ali Khan is the star of the films Kedarnath, Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1. She will then appear in Atrangi Re, along with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.
