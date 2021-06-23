Fashion paved the way for carbon neutrality – WWD

Circularity is no longer the “hot” topic of sustainability fashion. While circular thinking is a great first step, the entire industry is embarking on the next big frontier: tracking carbon impact. Reducing the carbon footprint of businesses is becoming less effective as the impacts of climate change continue to hit closer and closer to home. All hands are finally on deck for some behind-the-scenes action, not just sustainability heavyweights like Patagonia, Kering and Eileen Fisher. This is a commitment for our entire global community.

Collective commitment

Several carbon commitments have been made recently, highlighting the common understanding of the gravity of the climate crisis. The Textile Exchange, a global non-profit organization that brings together stakeholders to collaborate (I have been on the board since its inception in 2002), launched its 2030 strategy, “Climate Plus”, at the last conference in person on textile sustainability in 2019 Climate Plus promises that Textile Exchange will be “the driving force for urgent climate action with a target of 45% reduction in CO2 emissions from the production of textile fibers and materials.” here 2030 ”.

This shared vision is essential, because the transformation of textiles is the most energy-consuming step in fashion manufacturing. Another large-scale joint commitment for 2030 was organized by the B Corp Climate Collective shortly after, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP25. More than 900 companies have joined their NetZero 2030 pledge. This 2030 date is in line with the thought-provoking 2018 report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) which indicates that we are only 12 years old. to achieve the 1.5 degree Celsius targets to avoid a tipping point of a global climate catastrophe.

Amazon is also striving to be carbon neutral by 2040. By expanding its market offerings to include more environmentally conscious brands, Amazon is now striving to meet the growing demand for sustainability, while pushing forward existing partners to integrate the added value of sustainability into their current products.

Sustainability is no longer about staying ahead, it’s about not being left behind. It has to be a collective effort or we all lose. The good news? By co-creating responsible solutions with a large group of organizations and partnerships, we can redefine competition as ‘cooperation’ and learn from each other, generating exponential positive impacts while sharing successes across industries and stakeholders. My d-to-c sustainable clothing brand, Yes And, and its parent company Ecofashion Corp, have committed to being zero carbon by November 11, 2022. Our goal is to be role models for the future of fashion, while supporting other brands and retailers who want to step up their efforts through our turnkey manufacturing company, MetaWear.

Tools to reduce carbon emissions at every stage of the supply chain

So far, most fashion brands have approached their carbon impact with questionable offsetting or energy saving strategies in physical stores. These are great first steps, but there are plenty of other ways to reduce carbon impacts to zero, or even achieve climate positivity. These plans require new levels of understanding and an unwavering willingness to adapt.

First, we need to reduce carbon at the fiber level. We need to phase out synthetic fibers from petrochemicals. Not only do plastics release greenhouse gases at every stage of their life cycle, they pollute our waterways and hamper the work of our atmosphere’s largest natural carbon scavenger – the phytoplankton of our oceans. However, not all natural fibers are perfect either. Fiber growing practices should be regenerative and organic to trap carbon in the soil and create water retention that reduces runoff. The soil is the skin of the earth, we must protect and nourish it.

Genetically modified crops and synthetic fertilizers and pesticides should be avoided, as they are produced using significant amounts of energy and release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Tree-based cellulosic fiber is best sourced from factories engaged in reforestation, such as Lenzing. Another great starting point for materials is recycled fibers and / or dead animals. By choosing recycled raw materials, the carbon footprint necessary for the growth, spinning, weaving and dyeing of fibers is avoided.

Then, at the mill and factory level, renewable energy is a must. Wet processing is the most energy intensive step in clothing manufacturing. The massive dye tanks are kept hot at all times; Huge spinning machines and looms fill warehouse-sized factories, and industrial washers and dryers are used for dyeing, preshrinking fabrics, and washing clothes. Particularly in developing countries, coal is still used for energy; China and India are the two biggest consumers of coal in the world. We must collectively invest in solar, geothermal and wind energy to power the most energy-intensive stages of manufacturing.

Another overlooked carbon touchpoint is supply chain efficiency. By streamlining, we not only increase transparency, but we save money, energy and emissions. At Ecofashion Corp, our farmers, mills and factories are generally within driving distance of each other. Another added benefit of keeping our supply chain vertically integrated is the ability to measure the positive impacts on the communities we serve and directly compensate in the environments that are affected.

Technology is an important tool for comparing, tracking and empowering all players in the system. Whether using blockchain, RFID or genetic tracing, there is no longer an excuse for not knowing exactly where and when materials flow through the supply chain. As a carbon neutrality tool, technology tracing also assists in data collection for more accurate carbon calculations.

Choosing sea freight over air for sea transport is an obvious choice, as is rehoring and / or nearshoring to reduce emissions. Because there is always an impact with transportation, as we know it now, carbon sequestration in the early stages of production is essential.

Most companies have a huge opportunity to use the above strategies to squeeze in carbon emissions, which means reducing impacts when and where they occur in our supply chains. Offsetting the rest of its carbon impact might, in theory, not even be necessary if the aforementioned tools are in place. Since many organizations are not there yet, some offsetting ideas include planting trees, investing in wind or solar farms, and partnering with like-minded environmental initiatives that capture carbon.

Regarding consumer engagement in the journey to a zero carbon footprint, Yes And recently launched a program with Ecodrive to enable our customers to take responsibility for the carbon emissions that occur between the warehouse and their front door. We triply co-create with our clients and Ecodrive to plant enough trees to offset e-commerce delivery emissions. Sustainable lingerie brand We Are Hah is committed to #startsomewear and uses a variety of low impact materials and strategies to reduce the carbon impact across its business. Their “green menu” encourages customers to discover and choose how they want to make a difference with their purchase.

Partners and Certifications

Of course, the full range of possibilities for achieving carbon neutrality cannot be achieved without the help of external experts. Textile Exchange is leading the way in ‘material change’, with expert advice on fibers for the deepest levels of your supply chains, not to mention their sustainability certifications, such as OCS (Organic Cotton Content Standard). ) and GRS (Global Recycled Standard), just to name a few. Gold Standard and Natural Capital Partners are other long-standing expert organizations that offer carbon offset, inset and neutrality plans. Green Story helps quantify carbon impact data for benchmarking, reporting and communication. Pure Strategy offers a wide variety of personalized sustainability advice to its clients. Taking inventory of carbon throughout the supply chain is not something companies are willing to do on their own – we need to seek strategic partnerships to co-create carbon neutrality (or better yet – positivity). climate) together.

Small start-ups with sustainability in their DNA are lucky because solutions are the starting point. In my company, compensation projects have a direct impact on the communities that serve us, since they are in the same villages where we have farms or factories. While this may be easier for a conscious small or medium business, it does require serious long-term commitment and an honest desire to change on the part of brands and retailers of the size of the business.

We collectively brought about climate change and it was not easy. Drilling, mining, refining, processing – none of these everyday processes started in an easy way. It’s time to join forces to design and scale a new kind of industrial revolution – a revolution that heals, restores and regenerates, so that we can all prosper.

Marci Zaroff coined the term “eco-fashion” and is an internationally renowned eco-lifestyle expert, educator, innovator and serial eco-entrepreneur.

