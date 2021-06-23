5 style mistakes most young men make

Raise your hand if at some point in your life you’ve thought that matching your entire outfit, from a t-shirt to shoes, is the best way to dress.

FYI, my hand is already up and no, wearing a shade all over doesn’t always work.

You could be red, or you could be yellow. You could be blue, or you could be purple. You could be green or pink or black or white, you could be any color you like.

Fashion at heart has rules and then it doesn’t. Trends are reversed faster than they are cemented. It’s the tension between creativity and the laws of fashion that makes her so exciting.

This is why it is important to draw a line between fashion and style.

The first one fades from season to season: flowers, pastels, larger than life, shorter than shorts.

But what good are trends if our basic style is crying out for error?

A trendy floral shirt means nothing if it doesn’t look right. Maybe your jeans are ripped and stained and that was cool once upon a time. But the 90s are long gone.

Young men often fall for these fashion faux pas, especially when they are in college.

I mean who doesn’t want to look cool, but if you want people to know you for your style, stop making these mistakes.