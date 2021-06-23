Fashion
5 style mistakes most young men make
Raise your hand if at some point in your life you’ve thought that matching your entire outfit, from a t-shirt to shoes, is the best way to dress.
FYI, my hand is already up and no, wearing a shade all over doesn’t always work.
You could be red, or you could be yellow. You could be blue, or you could be purple. You could be green or pink or black or white, you could be any color you like.
Fashion at heart has rules and then it doesn’t. Trends are reversed faster than they are cemented. It’s the tension between creativity and the laws of fashion that makes her so exciting.
This is why it is important to draw a line between fashion and style.
The first one fades from season to season: flowers, pastels, larger than life, shorter than shorts.
But what good are trends if our basic style is crying out for error?
A trendy floral shirt means nothing if it doesn’t look right. Maybe your jeans are ripped and stained and that was cool once upon a time. But the 90s are long gone.
Young men often fall for these fashion faux pas, especially when they are in college.
I mean who doesn’t want to look cool, but if you want people to know you for your style, stop making these mistakes.
1. Rely on trends rather than timeless fashion
How many of you would love to wear a leather jacket or pants with a headband and jewelry? Very little, we suppose. Rock fashion was great but it’s done and sprinkled.
As we said, trends come and go. Fast fashion, beyond being mass-produced, cheap and unsustainable, equates to trends. It’s an impulse buy.
Timeless fashion, on the other hand, promotes sophistication, quality, and a chance to set your trend. Now it’s cool and profitable.
MensXP
2. Wear ill-fitting clothing and flashing underwear
Know this, if your costume looks good on you, you can look as stylish as Leonardo DiCaprio in Gatsby the magnificent. But when your outfit is too loose or too tight, it takes away the essence of the design.
You could wear a diamond studded outfit and still look BLA bla or you could get the fit of your basic T-shirt and reflect a killer confidence.
Another mistake young men make is to follow in Saif Ali Khan’s footsteps from his Salaam Namaste days showing off their underwear. Actors do it to promote brands, what’s your excuse?
It might sound cool to flash your Levis, DKNY, or Calvin Klien underwear, but if you’re a student or working professional, this trend will do more harm than good to your personality.
Shutterstock
3. Dress to impress, not for comfort
You don’t have to follow Diljit and Badshah unless you are personally invited to all of their shows. All kidding aside, fashion is less about impressing than expressing. So if comfort is right for you, especially after a year of working out in boxers and pajamas, then take your pick.
A year ago luxury meant showing off, but now feeling good is the nouveau riche.
MensXP
4. Invest in cheaper fabrics or be too brand-focused
Shhh, no one will notice it or maybe everyone will notice it. Both of these thoughts can convince a man to buy inexpensive clothes or T-shirts with logos from top brands. Both are bad ideas. Why?
Because an inexpensive cloth outfit is a short-term investment. Good fabric can last decades if stored with care, but cheap fabric is bad for your pocket and the environment.
Investing in designer outfits is a good idea, but a huge Gucci logo is a big no. A sophisticated dresser doesn’t care about flashing marks, but rather the colors and fabrics that complement its style.
MensXP
5. Over-accessorize or over-dress
Accessories can add a lot of charm to your style. But wearing your cufflinks, tie, lapel pin, shiny watch, sunglasses, belt with fancy buckle and bracelet at the same time is not the best. Pair one or two accessories with your outfit (unless you really, really like the Bappi Lahiris style).
Some young men try to overcompensate by dressing excessively, especially for a formal event. But the rule remains the same, it is more.
HBO Max
The bottom line
Fashion is freedom. There is no right and wrong here. But terms like elegant fashion and sartorial sins also exist.
The style is very personal. This is what makes Rs. 599 T-shirts seem to belong to the wardrobes of Zac Efron, Ryan Gosling or even Ayushmann Khurrana.
So, are you doing it right? If not, now is the time to do it.
