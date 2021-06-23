Cheyenne Mountain Lacrosse Claim the Trendy 4A State Title

ENGLEWOOD For the second time in three years, the Cheyenne Mountain Men’s Lacrosse Team has won the CHSAA Men’s 4A Lacrosse State Title.

Led 4-2 at the end of the second half against number 2 Evergreen, the Indians managed to equalize at 4, thanks to goals from Wyatt Furda and Kevin Papa.

Then, with 48.3 seconds remaining, runner-up Furda managed to send the game-winning goal, giving Cheyenne Mountain the advantage.

The Indians could then miss the rest of the time, taking the 5-4 victory to claim the title against the Cougars.

“You think about it every time in your backyard every time you shoot,” Furda said after the game. “It’s like, in-game matches, you’re going to score, and it just happened to me and I scored.”

“We faced adversity,” added Indians head coach Mike Paige. “We had a three-goal deficit against Erie at one point in the start of the season, and our guys had the tenacity and the will to overcome. They knew it could be played at the last minute, and that’s what ‘they did and they prevailed. They played phenomenally. We made some changes, and those changes have paid off. “

This is the second state title won by Cheyenne Mountain High School this school year after the wrestling team won the state wrestling title in January, its first in school history.