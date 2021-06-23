Shefali Jariwala conjures up dreamy summer vacation in a white and green tropical print dress





A staple of the season, your summer wardrobe is absolutely incomplete without tropical prints. Easy and fresh, this is the atmosphere we get from it. Whether you’re with your girl gang or planning a date, the print will always come in handy. Actress Shefali Jariwala gives us some inspiration for the season in a cute green and white sleeveless print number. We’ve all been raving about micro-florals and abstract patterns, but now is the time to give your summer wardrobe a refreshing upgrade with some tropical numbers. The actress has us take notes on how to kill the season’s staple in style with her leaf print dress. The dress featured an elegant belt to tie around the torso and the stunning v-neckline only adds an extra edge to the ensemble. We love how the actress balanced the shiny look with minimal makeup and one-sided open braids. Well what else do we need to be on point this summer just like Shefali Jariwala! Swirlster chooses dresses for you (66 ratings and 444 reviews) Shefali Jariwala’s summer fashion choices are all aimed at being the perfect summer girl and we couldn’t agree more. Seen strung in a pretty red ensemble, the actress was nothing short of a beauty. She paired a scoop-neck crop top, which had knot details, with chic shorts, giving us major summer vibes. You don’t have to be at the beach to wear cute short dresses. And Shefali Jariwala is proof that light and airy dresses are the dress code for summer. Seen to put on a pretty orange dress with bare shoulders, the actress amplifies the summer atmosphere with her attire. Her minimalist makeup was just perfect for the ensemble. Is our summer fashion even complete without the pink palette? Shefali Jariwala’s summer clothes are bouncy and bright. Seen to put on a pretty pink dress with straps, the actress is the most elegant. We love the way she’s kept a low-key look with minimal makeup and jewelry. To browse more fashion products, click here Warning: The Swirlster Picks team is writing about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.







