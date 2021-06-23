Who are we?

You know these questions. Many times people want to know who are you ?, what is your brand identity ?, where do you see yourself as a brand ?, what makes you special ?. Well, these are valid questions. So what makes a brand special? What makes us special? What is our essence?

To be honest – and we know that sounds like a cliché, but it’s still true – our essence is our people. We’re a small team of 12 humans, who couldn’t be more different. From the loving father of three, the newly married future mother, the avid amateur forester, the party enthusiast who turns night into day every weekend, to the hardworking student, our team is as colorful as our clothes. . And you know what? This is actually what makes our brand what it is.

Because, despite all these differences, there is one thing we all have in common that connects us to our passion. Passion for life, for its beautiful things, for having fun and enjoying every moment. With this mindset, this spirit of being open to the world and celebrating variety, we permeate our brand.

Our clothes are at the heart of this story. They are the result of the passion of everyone at COLORS & SONS, inspired by the diversity that this world and its people have to offer. Our creations are full of colors and little things that, even on clothes, always make the difference.

Like our team, our brand is not about differences. These are similarities despite all the possible differences. We create clothes, which are made for everyone. Everyone who is bold enough for the colors. Whether you are a man or a woman, slim or tall, black or white, short or tall, COLORS & SONS is made for all of us.

COLORS & SONS Men’s Spring / Summer 2022 Collection: Welcome to the 90s

Close your eyes and think about this crazy age. What comes to my mind? Do you hear the beats of Hip Hop, do you feel your skates rolling in the street, do you see the neon colors bursting? – It smells like a teenage spirit, doesn’t it? There you go, folks, it’s that ’90s vibe. A time when anything seemed possible, cropped tops and bowling shirts were our uniform, and pop was our motto. This atmosphere in mind, our new collection was created in homage to this crazy, flashy and versatile era.

Inspired by the cool skateboarders of Venice Beach, fashion on cult series such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air or simply the variety of colors and opportunities. With vibrant color blocks, flippy batik styles, jackets that can be worn either side, old-fashioned printed camp collar shirts and various types of stripes, this collection represents the spirit of an entire decade that knew no bounds. In those days, full of possibilities, fearlessness and a sense of freedom, when life was not taken too seriously, people could be who they were and who they were. He didn’t care about the labels.

COLORS & SONS either. We don’t care if you are black or white, short or tall, male or female, slim or tall. Because our brand is made for all of us. So come as you are, be who you want to be and join us just enjoying life in all its colors!