Christopher John Rogers and Esteban Cortzar to design for the NYC Ballet – WWD

The New York City Ballet will wake up from pandemic-induced hibernation this fall with live performances staged again at Lincoln Center.

True to the company’s tradition, City Ballet will host its annual Fall Fashion Gala on September 30. True to form, the performance will serve as the premiere of new works by emerging choreographers with costumes created by famous fashion designers.

Christopher John Rogers and Esteban Cortázar will design the costumes for this year’s show, each paired with Sidra Bell and Andrea Miller, respectively, who work at the City Ballet to create new choreographic pieces.

This is the ninth annual fashion gala, which was started by Sarah Jessica Parker in 2012 and is largely overseen by City Ballet’s costume shop director Marc Happel, who works as a tasked mediator. to balance the visions of fashion designers with the high degree of athletic functionality required. by the dancers of the company. Previous entrants included Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, Dries Van Noten, Thom Browne and Virgil Abloh.

This is the first time that Rogers and Cortázar have made costumes. Neither are particularly versed in ballet, they say, but hope their flair for color, drama, figure and movement will translate on stage and bring a sense of optimism to the audience. and dancers.

“I’ve never done this before – it’s something I’ve been interested in for quite some time,” said Rogers, who has continued to build momentum for his new namesake line throughout the pandemic and is currently finalist for this year’s LVMH prize. . He recently released a collaboration with Target and designed the inauguration outfit for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I think a lot about reconciling extravagant things with more pragmatic things. My brand is obviously known for its use of color and people associate us with neon or very bright tones. One thing that interests me is the idea of ​​creating an iridescence through the fabric overlay to bring color in in a new way – I think it’s a really good way for people in the back row or even from the front row can see moving. Rogers added of his early costume designs.

Cortázar added: “This is probably one of the first projects where I don’t have to think about the commercial aspect and where I can take a purely creative and artistic approach. It’s really refreshing and it’s frankly a designer’s dream to do these kinds of projects. It is a freedom of creation that does not exist otherwise.

The designer, former creative director of Ungaro, operates a homonymous line in Paris and collaborates with the high-end brand Desigual. “In my work, I have always had a fascination with the human body. I like dance in general and I integrate it into my work. I like it when clothes move and react in a certain way, ”he said of the parallels between his own work and stage costumes.

The two designers will dress a troupe of highly skilled dancers who have largely been unemployed for 18 months. Even without compensation, many continued to train in isolation, practicing in cramped apartments in New York City to prepare for the reopening of theaters.

For John Rogers, “It’s truly humbling that NYCB sees me as someone to help usher in a new era. I just want to be as explosive and idiosyncratic as possible – not only for my own satisfaction, but also to make the dancers and choreographers feel like it’s something new and refreshing that they’re excited to wear. and play.

Cortázar confirmed: “I can say that I think this is an important moment to bring color. I’m usually inspired by playing with different color palettes – I want that to bring a sense of optimism so that the dancers feel excited to be back on stage.