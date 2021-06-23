Mouni Roy in black sequined mini dress Rs 27k looks stunning. See the pictures

Mouni Roy has a new favorite dress and she shared some awesome photos of herself in one of her new photoshoots on Instagram. What Mouni wore was basically an ultra stylish version of a little black dress from the shelves of fashion designer Nadine Merabi.

Mouni posed for the photos in her chic outfit in a chic location in Dubai. The black velvet mini dress is a body-hugging outfit with a plunging neckline, asymmetric drape to the floor and wrap-around details. Her shimmering dress is also set with hand-embroidered sequins and metallic thread embroidery.

As for the accessories, Mouni skipped it and instead let her dress do the talking. She styled her hair in a bobby pin and opted for very durable smoky eye makeup, all topped off with nude lipstick.

Baby doesn’t need to get out of this eva dress, Mouni captioned her post.

See the pictures here:

The Chrissy black dress is available on Nadine Merabis website and is priced at 265 or around Rs 27,489.

Screenshots from Nadine Merabis’s website.

Screenshots of Nadine Merabis’s website.

Mouni Roy has a fantastic collection of dresses and often posts photos from her photoshoots on Instagram.

Mouni Roy made his Bollywood debut with Gold in 2018, then starred in the films Romeo Akbar Walter and Made In China. Prior to her appearance in films, she starred in several TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Naagin.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy in Rs 2k One Shoulder Printed Dress Looks Like a Spring Dream. See the pictures