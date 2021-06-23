Mouni Roy in black sequined mini dress Rs 27k looks stunning. See the pictures

For a new shoot in Dubai, Mouni Roy wore an ultra stylish version of a little black dress designed by Nadine Merabi.
Images posted on Instagram by Mouni Roy.
Mouni Roy has a new favorite dress and she shared some awesome photos of herself in one of her new photoshoots on Instagram. What Mouni wore was basically an ultra stylish version of a little black dress from the shelves of fashion designer Nadine Merabi.
Mouni posed for the photos in her chic outfit in a chic location in Dubai. The black velvet mini dress is a body-hugging outfit with a plunging neckline, asymmetric drape to the floor and wrap-around details. Her shimmering dress is also set with hand-embroidered sequins and metallic thread embroidery.
As for the accessories, Mouni skipped it and instead let her dress do the talking. She styled her hair in a bobby pin and opted for very durable smoky eye makeup, all topped off with nude lipstick.
Baby doesn’t need to get out of this eva dress, Mouni captioned her post.
See the pictures here:
The Chrissy black dress is available on Nadine Merabis website and is priced at 265 or around Rs 27,489.
Screenshots from Nadine Merabis’s website.
Screenshots of Nadine Merabis’s website.
Mouni Roy has a fantastic collection of dresses and often posts photos from her photoshoots on Instagram.
Mouni Roy made his Bollywood debut with Gold in 2018, then starred in the films Romeo Akbar Walter and Made In China. Prior to her appearance in films, she starred in several TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Naagin.
ALSO READ: Mouni Roy in Rs 2k One Shoulder Printed Dress Looks Like a Spring Dream. See the pictures
ALSO READ: Mouni Roy in Rs 4k kurta and pants with dupatta is more elegant than ever. See the pictures
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit