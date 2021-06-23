Nordstrom opens 21 Indochino boutiques in its stores – WWD

Nordstrom is full steam ahead in its pre-pandemic plans to partner with Indochino, the Vancouver-based menswear company.

The Seattle-based retailer is adding 21 Indochino stores to its stores across the country that will carry custom suits, shirts, chinos and outerwear at an affordable price. As part of the deal, Nordstrom will also offer free changes to any Indochino customer – even those who haven’t purchased their items from a Nordstrom store – at all in-store stores. By the end of July, Indochino will have 58 of its own showrooms in the United States and Canada.

Drew Green, President and CEO of Indochino, said conversations with Nordstrom started almost four years ago and the two decided to go ahead with the concept of store installation. just as the pandemic forced stores to close. “It had been almost a year since we were supposed to launch, but we pulled out because of the pandemic,” Green said.

Over the past few weeks, Nordstrom has quietly opened 10 in-store stores in its stores and will now add 11. The new generation of stores, averaging around 400 square feet, will open between June 25 and July 2. .

Green said he “really admires Nordstrom,” calling the company “a historic retail brand that doesn’t get enough credit for its innovation. As one of the world’s leading fashion retailers, Nordstrom is known for delivering an unmatched level of service and we share that passion. Together we enable more people to showcase their personal style through personalized clothing that delivers great value by combining a premium customer experience with a high quality product and an affordable price.

Indochino suits start at $ 429 while shirts and chinos start at $ 79. In its own showrooms, the company offers more than 180 costume choices as well as different options for lapels, buttons, pockets, linings and monograms, the same as offered at Nordstrom. “All of our inventory is virtual,” he said. In addition, Indochino’s two to three week lead time for a suit in its stores will also be offered at Nordstrom. “The experience will be exactly the same as in our stand-alone stores,” Green said.

Shea Jensen, executive vice president and general manager of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear merchandise at Nordstrom, added, “We have long admired Indochino as a leader in bespoke suits and apparel and are delighted customer a new tailor-made experience in our stores. As we continue to expand our offering within our men’s category, we are still considering how best to serve a wide range of customers. Through this partnership, we’ll provide an accessible and convenient way to shop, whether it’s for work, special occasions, or everyday wardrobe essentials.

In a phone interview, she said that Nordstrom sees an opportunity to better serve its male customers by partnering with Indochino, which is “a well-known and relevant brand for young consumers. The Millennial population is the largest in the United States today and is the centerpiece of Indochino’s clientele.

Nordstrom will continue to offer bespoke products with other brands in its men’s portfolio, Jensen said, but the Indochino option is aimed specifically at a younger man.

Since the stores had a smooth opening, Jensen said early results are promising, especially as the sartorial portion of the men’s trade has rebounded this year with the return of events and weddings, and the Indochino’s offer meets this demand.

Green expects the partnership launched this month to be sustainable. “We see the opportunity to be partners for decades,” he said. And while he hasn’t guessed how many more stores may open, he believes the post-pandemic period will be strong for men’s formal wear as weddings and other events are rescheduled. “I feel like it’s going to be the Roaring Twenties,” he said. “Formal wear will be back and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Nordstrom in the future. “

Jensen agreed, saying the partnership allows Nordstrom to avoid the “inherent risk” of carrying inventory in its stores while giving young men the experience of creating their own wardrobes.