Fashion icon Anna Dello Russo is curator of the contemporary art auction at Sothebys in Milan





Mario Schifano’s futurism revisited Courtesy of Sotheby’s



Text size



Italian style icon Anna Dello Russo has lent her creative vision to Sothebys, selecting a selection of contemporary art that the auction house will offer next month in Milan. Russo, 59, editor-in-chief of Vogue Nippon, is known the world over for her eccentric street fashion. His passion for fashion and the arts developed during his studies in art history at the University of Bari in southern Italy. A constant search for beauty in all its forms has permeated all aspects of my life and it is this precise sense of aesthetics that informs every choice I make, from the clothes I wear to the cutlery I use, to Russo said in a statement via Sothebys. The artists who resonate are those who speak to me on a visionary level, who lead my imagination to another world. For the second edition of Sothebys de Contemporary Curated in Milan, she showcased works by established international artists and emerging artists, including KAWS, Damien Hirst, Invader, Matt Mullican, Mario Schifano, Massimo Campigli and Arman. Sothebys launched its first sale of its kind in Milan last December, inviting Delfina Delettrez Fendi, founder and creative director of her eponymous jewelry brand and fourth generation heir to the Fendi fashion empire, to host the inaugural sale. Anna Dello Russo, in Colville Courtesy of Sotheby’s



The Russos edition is underlined by Present the past, executed by KAWS in 2014, has an estimate of between 10,000 (US $ 11.92) and 15,000. The color screen printing comes from an edition of 250 copies. Other highlights include French street artist Invaders Rubik blind faith, 2009, with a presale estimate of between 45,000 and 65,000; Hirsts Water H6-9, created in 2020, estimated between 10,000 and 15,000; and the Italian painter Schifanos Futurism revisited, created in 1977-79, with an estimate between 40,000 and 60,000. This sale also includes three Colville blankets from the company’s Calling all Knitters campaign, which was designed to inspire people around the world to knit and create something while on lockdown. The three blankets are estimated to bring in between 2,000 and 3,000 each, with the proceeds going to CADMI, a non-profit organization that supports vulnerable women and victims of domestic violence in Milan. Selected items will be exhibited at Sothebys Milan from July 6 to 8. The online sale will take place from July 6 to 13.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos