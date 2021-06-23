Taste Makers: Fashion Publicist Sara Larson

You’ll never catch a fashion publicist Sara larson without a bold lip or head-to-toe look, which she says are usually inspired by the brands she represents. After launching Monse early on and bringing Galvan London to New York City, Larson this year founded his eponymous PR and communications company, which represents brands like Batsheva, Hunting Season, DS & Durga, Aquazzura and Bliss Lau.

Larson works alongside his clients to determine where the brand has been, where they want to go, and collaborate on ways to get there, from sales to editorial features to celebrity dress and beyond.

I’m going where the light is, she told the Cut. Every brand that I represent is in some way an extension of myself. I work with and embrace brands that I truly believe in and want to see thrive in the world.

We spoke with Larson about fine jewelry, skinny-dipping and Elsa Peretti.

What is something that is particularly meaningful to you from one of your customers?

My Aura ring by Bliss Lau, which she designed to incorporate a diamond from my late mother’s wedding ring. I love circular jewelry, and my mom loved square Art Deco pieces, especially diamonds. The ring is actually two separate rings that can be worn together or on their own. When they’re together, they make the perfect ensemble, and it’s a daily reminder of my mom around me. She loved jewelry so much. When I wear it, I feel protected, and when I look at it, it makes me smile.

How to thank someone for a gift?

A phone call or a handwritten note and a bottle of on the road.

What would you never wear?

A string bikini.

What is your dream vacation?

The Great Barrier Reef with my family.

What’s a good book on your coffee table right now?

Self service magazine and Living well is the best revenge, by Calvin Tomkins.

The last show you watched in a row?

Starstruck and Easttown mare.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Lean soaking.

A secret to organizing a good party?

The guest list. The more the merrier, always!

What is the trend that you like right now?

Electric cuffs. I turned 40 last month and my closest friends gave me a silver Elsa Peretti cuff. It’s something we do every time someone in the group turns 40 as a rite of passage. It’s like a shield with all of my women and like their energy is always with me. It is quite special.

The one you don’t understand?

Yoga pants with cargo pockets.

Favorite restaurant in New York?

The Odeon.

What’s the one thing you could eat everyday for the rest of your life?

Cerignoles olives.

What shoes do you wear most often?

Celine rising per day and Louis Vuitton Star Trail Boots at any other time.

What are the five inanimate objects that bring you joy?

The moisturizer is the first thing I put on in the morning and the last I put on at night. It is a sacred ritual.

Westman Atelier lip suede mixed with Rouge Herms Orange Matte Lipstick is my favorite color and texture combination. It’s my dream to someday create an orange and red lipstick color palette!

This denim jacket is a cool good basic that will calm any crazy print I wear or add a layer of sexy to an all denim look. This is my go-to layering piece for any season.

I have a juicy butt, so I like that it celebrates the female form. It’s also a cheeky icebreaker for any party.

It is both a lovely interior addition and the most comfortable one to snuggle up with with my kids and my husband who is an interior designer. It’s soft and looks so well mixed with our cornucopia of blankets and pillows.