Taste Makers: Fashion Publicist Sara Larson

You’ll never catch a fashion publicist Sara larson without a bold lip or head-to-toe look, which she says are usually inspired by the brands she represents. After launching Monse early on and bringing Galvan London to New York City, Larson this year founded his eponymous PR and communications company, which represents brands like Batsheva, Hunting Season, DS & Durga, Aquazzura and Bliss Lau.
Larson works alongside his clients to determine where the brand has been, where they want to go, and collaborate on ways to get there, from sales to editorial features to celebrity dress and beyond.
I’m going where the light is, she told the Cut. Every brand that I represent is in some way an extension of myself. I work with and embrace brands that I truly believe in and want to see thrive in the world.
We spoke with Larson about fine jewelry, skinny-dipping and Elsa Peretti.
What is something that is particularly meaningful to you from one of your customers? My Aura ring by Bliss Lau, which she designed to incorporate a diamond from my late mother’s wedding ring. I love circular jewelry, and my mom loved square Art Deco pieces, especially diamonds. The ring is actually two separate rings that can be worn together or on their own. When they’re together, they make the perfect ensemble, and it’s a daily reminder of my mom around me. She loved jewelry so much. When I wear it, I feel protected, and when I look at it, it makes me smile.
How to thank someone for a gift? A phone call or a handwritten note and a bottle of on the road.
What would you never wear? A string bikini.
What is your dream vacation? The Great Barrier Reef with my family.
A secret to organizing a good party? The guest list. The more the merrier, always!
What is the trend that you like right now? Electric cuffs. I turned 40 last month and my closest friends gave me a silver Elsa Peretti cuff. It’s something we do every time someone in the group turns 40 as a rite of passage. It’s like a shield with all of my women and like their energy is always with me. It is quite special.
The one you don’t understand? Yoga pants with cargo pockets.
Favorite restaurant in New York? The Odeon.
What’s the one thing you could eat everyday for the rest of your life? Cerignoles olives.
What are the five inanimate objects that bring you joy?
The moisturizer is the first thing I put on in the morning and the last I put on at night. It is a sacred ritual.
Westman Atelier lip suede mixed with Rouge Herms Orange Matte Lipstick is my favorite color and texture combination. It’s my dream to someday create an orange and red lipstick color palette!
This denim jacket is a cool good basic that will calm any crazy print I wear or add a layer of sexy to an all denim look. This is my go-to layering piece for any season.
I have a juicy butt, so I like that it celebrates the female form. It’s also a cheeky icebreaker for any party.
It is both a lovely interior addition and the most comfortable one to snuggle up with with my kids and my husband who is an interior designer. It’s soft and looks so well mixed with our cornucopia of blankets and pillows.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos