Lynnfield Middle School students call for dress code changes
LYNNFIELD An energetic and determined group of students at Lynnfield Middle School are pushing to change the school dress code, claiming that it is applied selectively and directly only to girls.
According to a video presentation that aspiring freshmen Maeve Donovan and Emma Rose gave to the school committee, they might be on to something.
“I congratulate you for the work you have done on this subject. We will review the dress code. Your point is the actual application, ”said Stacey Dahlstedt, vice president of the school committee, noting that the district must ensure that any dress code is enforced in a discreet and consistent manner.
The video shared the experiences of several students with the dress code and how it is enforced. The students also shared their opinions and made some pretty strong arguments that their claims could spot.
“A lot of us, a lot of my friends over the past few years have had experiences with the dress code, so we’re not alone,” said Ella Hayman, the daughter of committee member Jamie Hayman.
She said the group was inspired to come to the school committee due to a recent incident that she and several of her classmates observed in class when three girls were told to change or cover up. .
“One teacher said that just because it’s warmer doesn’t mean we can wear more revealing clothes,” Hayman said. “None of the girls wore anything inappropriate. The dress code is only for girls, so there is uneven enforcement and if there are any violations, they must be reported privately. “
“It’s unfair,” Rose said. “It is unfairly applied to female students and unfairly applied.”
Rose went on to say that a male parent had worn a white tank top “at least twice” to school this spring.
“She has not been told to cover up or change, but student clothes continue to be examined in front of their classmates, including girls wearing similar tank tops who are asked to cover up,” he said. she declared. “Like men, women are here to learn and grow and shouldn’t have to worry about outfits being a distraction.”
Donovan objected to teachers’ claims that girls create a distraction when wearing tank tops.
“Neither of them causes distractions and, in fact, is more comfortable during the first and last two months of the school year, because the second floor has no air conditioning,” he said. she declared.
Ciara Long felt it was unfair and unhealthy to text girls as young as nine or ten that their bodies distracted them.
“It sends the wrong message, which causes girls this age to be self-conscious about their bodies,” Long said. “No one should be singled out for their gender. “
Student Lily Rocco has expressed concerns about the way the dress code is enforced, saying she is “dress code” in front of the whole class.
“It was embarrassing and I felt so insecure. All I could think of was what people thought of me, ”she said.
Students Bella Shrewsbury and Ellie Grieves agreed that the code, as written, makes it easier for boys to comply because it’s harder to buy girls’ clothes that match the code.
“It’s hard to find clothes that match the dress code, and teachers have different ideas for interpreting the dress code,” Grieves said. “No one should be forced to wear something that lowers their self-confidence.”
After the presentation, the duo proposed a new dress code prohibiting clothing containing slogans; impiety; exposures of alcohol, drugs or sexually suggestive material; clothing or jewelry representing insults of racial, ethnic, religious or sexual orientation; “Underwear worn as outerwear”, nightwear and beachwear.
School committee chairman Rich Sjoberg said he plans to review the new student dress code proposal.
“I never knew that ‘dress-code’ is now a verb and I plan to take this to the policy committee with Stacey (Dahlstedt) and review it over the summer, then come back. before the school year with adjustments, ”he said. “Well done.”
