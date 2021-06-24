Christian Louboutin Men’s Spring 2022 Collection at Paris Fashion Week – Footwear News





No one denies that Christian Louboutin is a fashion and shoe visionary. But over the past year, as other designers dreamed of the future and presented these ideas mostly through static look books and traditional runway videos, the French designer really seized the opportunity of the demands. of physical distancing from the pandemic to dive head first into the virtual world and augmented reality. First, for his Fall 21 women’s collection, the designer took over the old TWA terminal at New York’s JFK Airport, presenting his own take on a retro Louboutin-themed airline (Loubi Airways, naturally – and with a red-tinted plane) through immersive virtual reality that took fans on a journey to a time when most couldn’t or didn’t want to take off. Related Today, for his Spring 22 men’s collection, Louboutin continues to experiment with virtual reality and proves that it could in fact be more fun than reality. Louboutin’s efforts have also placed it at the forefront of what fashion will look like as technology continues to push it further into a digital space, and there is no doubt that other designers are looking to the powerhouse. of shoes for clues on how to experience it.

The virtual experience for men Christian Louboutin Spring ’22. CREDIT: courtesy of Christian Louboutin For this virtual exploration, the creator chose the musical artist Julian Granel as the star of the well-titled “Loubi Future” experience, and the French singer carried the star of the collection, the Arpoador. A technically driven style, the shoe takes the world of the designer’s sneakers to new territory, blending the flair of the now familiar “fashion sneaker” (which Louboutin helped create) with technology and attention. to the performance that accompany a real sports shoe. . Here, Louboutin takes the codes of the athletic sneaker, with a shock-absorbing sole and a three-piece construction and gives it touches of luxury, with a leather upper, a signature red molded rubber sole and even a functional zipper with flair on the heel. The sneaker debut comes just at the right time: As people seek to get dressed again, the reality of the transition to more serious footwear requires something essentially comfortable in the meantime.

The new Arpoador sneakers from Christian Louboutin for men spring ’22. CREDIT: courtesy of Christian Louboutin

French musical artist Julian Granel featured on “Loubi Future”. CREDIT: courtesy of Christian Louboutin A traveling designer, the designer still managed to integrate the journey into the collection, this time with a nod to Brazil and its mid-century architect Oscar Neimeyer, whose curved lines appeared on the soles of the sneakers. , which are inspired by the Capoeira movement and named after a surf spot located between Copacabana and Ipanema beaches in Rio de Janeiro. Elsewhere, the designer incorporated key trends that are now driving men’s footwear, such as the spiked sole, which has been tied to three styles from the Our Georges line within the collection, including a new monk strap with hardware logo details.

A new monk strap with a crampon sole from Christian Louboutin for men from Spring ’22. CREDIT: courtesy of Christian Louboutin Always provocative, the Louboutin collection is also not without a nod to the larger menswear trend that ventures into feminine details. The designer has been at the forefront of adding sophisticated heel heights to his men’s shoes over the past few seasons, and that continues for Spring 22, with even higher heights that are more befitting.

An ornate heeled boot from Christian Louboutin’s Spring ’22 men’s collection. CREDIT: courtesy of Christian Louboutin

An even higher heeled boot for men from Christian Louboutin Spring ’22. CREDIT: courtesy of Christian Louboutin

