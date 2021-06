DEN’s Summer 1 collection is filled with dreamy dresses

After emerging as one of the top fashion trends for spring 2021, staunch flowers continue to dominate summer wear. If you’ve been in the mood to refresh your wardrobe with new take on this timeless print, there is one brand in particular that will satisfy your style cravings. Los Angeles-based label DEN has just released its Summer 1 collection and its dreamy and airy daily summer essentials. The 41-piece drop was designed for fans in anticipation of summer parties and travel adventures. The clothes follow the same cottagecore aesthetic that dates back to its previous collections: whimsical nap-friendly dresses, scalloped ruffles, romantic puff sleeves and matching pajama-style sets. Those who love Hill House Homes Nap Dresses will quickly spot and fall in love with the cozy and cute DENs Sora dress. (It’s available in a new blue gingham print this season.) In addition to dresses and tops, the Summer 1 collection also includes shoes like metallic kitten heels and a few face masks. As for pricing, you can expect to pay anywhere from $ 88 for a pair of baggy shorts to $ 598 for a long silk dress. (It would be perfect for weddings.) This season, the brand has also partnered with an Indian co-owned printing company to produce the new Solstice Canyon Blossoms floral print for its Jo and Ischia dresses. (The brand prides itself on working with women-owned and-owned manufacturers and continues to strive to close the gender gap at every step of its supply chain.) As for DEN parts on your favorite celebrities, you might see Emma Roberts in some of the labels’ newest posts. She wore the romantic tag throughout her pregnancy in 2020 and donned an appropriate spring number on Instagram earlier this year. Shop below for some easy-to-wear pieces from DEN’s new summer collection. We only include products independently selected by the TZR editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

