Burberry Men’s Spring 2022





Riccardo Tisci it's feeling the heat of summer, dancing in the desert and doing raves in the open air. Her collection, filled with clean shapes, sleeveless silhouettes and plenty of graphic patterns, was a tribute to the outdoors, post-containment freedom, and a new generation of shoppers who want to wear Burberry in heat as well as in cold and rain. Tisci said he was researching who was buying from the brand and said the new, younger customer was spending on sporty and lightweight hooded jackets, sneakers, jersey pieces and swimwear. They want Burberry summer, he said in an interview. It is therefore a playful wardrobe that deconstructs the summer classics. More from WWD He cut the sleeves of the trench coats, tops and hoodies; removed collars and lightened custom pieces to a great effect. The female models wore very small swimsuits and they were certainly well dressed for the time on set. The show was shot against a background reminiscent of the Mad Max movies at the Royal Victoria Dock in East London. There were mountains, acres of sand, and a small area to the side where Burberry-clad ravers moved to an electronic soundtrack from the English music project Shpongle. Boxy tops, a personal favorite of Tiscis, were designed to move, dance and stay cool. They were also sleeveless and some had geometric designs on the front. There were plenty of leather harness tops and sleeveless bomber jackets with ribbed knit trims and studded suspenders, although they could start to sweat a bit in the desert sun. In addition to chic, stringy swimsuits, the Tiscis women wore nighties and a sequin-covered trench coat that shone like an oasis against the sand. It is clear that three national lockdowns and the ongoing social and travel restrictions in the UK have put themselves under Tiscis' skin. Be in a large open space! To be able to scream! I think a lot of people, especially teens and people in their twenties, all feel the same way, he said. No wonder he called the program Passeport Universel. Brits, no matter how old or young, are desperate to go out, socialize, travel abroad and scream.

