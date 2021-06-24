Amazon Prime Day winners include SME sellers, fashion

Amazon would like the public to know that this year’s edition of Prime Day, held on Monday and Tuesday, was very, very good for third-party marketplace sellers, who moved over 70 million products during Prime Day and made nearly $ 2 billion in sales in preparation for the event.

But analyze the ad and another surprise Prime Day winner emerges: the fashion category.

More from WWD

Adobe analytics pre-Prime Day data noted that fashion does not usually figure prominently at the shopping event, creating expectations that history will repeat itself. Instead, the clothing category landed an unexpected spot on this year’s bestseller list, alongside beauty and baby care. They join popular Prime Day categories such as Amazon appliances and other electronics, household items and nutrition products, which tend to be the mainstays of the list.

According to data from BMO Capital Markets, the performance of Fashions Prime Day seems to come down to a lot of promotions for clothing and accessories. For example, Calvin Klein offered one of the highest promotional discounts in the branded fashion field. But it was far from the only one.

Adidas was up to 45% off the high end with UA only up to 30% off, he wrote. Adidas offered about twice as many sku options as UA thanks to our checks. New Balance was offered up to 30% off and COLM [Columbia Sportswear Company] was offered up to 40 percent off. Timberland accessories were offered up to 20% off, the same promotional level as Dickies.

Obviously, sportswear looms large, but more specifically, the company broke its results through Prime Day sales. He named Under Armor as the winner.

UA captured the largest share of Amazon’s top-selling clothing, shoes and jewelry, with around 15% of top-selling items, BMO added. Carters and Levis were both 11% of top sellers, with Amazon Essentials next at around 7%. Interestingly, Adidas only had around 4%, although it offers twice as many referrals as UA. CK [Calvin Klein] had about 3 percent of top sellers.

The story continues

Amazon’s announcement may have hinted at another reason why fashion is growing the Prime Day business: Tens of millions of customers viewed Prime Day product demos and trial trials, heard directly. creators and more during Amazon Live livestreams throughout Prime Day, the company explained.

Live broadcasts are particularly effective for products that are visual in nature and benefit from demos, such as beauty and fashion. Amazon has been developing live shopping on the platform since 2019, but the purchasing modality in general has ignited during the pandemic and continues to gain momentum. He should send us e-commerce to $ 6 billion this year and up to $ 25 billion over the next two years.

Besides the precise numbers and technological development, there are also soft, or human factors. A report from the American Psychological Association found that 42% of adults surveyed said they gained more weight than expected during the pandemic, with an average of 29 pounds gained.

In other words, there are a lot of people coming out of lockdowns with wardrobes that don’t fit anymore. This suggests that Prime Day and related clothing promotions may have come at an ideal time. Apparel, footwear and apparel are at the top of its expected Prime Day shopping list, at 44%, according to RetailMeNot.

While fashion may be a bigger slice of Prime Day, the overall picture it fits into seems somewhat blurry.

Amazon revealed that Prime subscribers have purchased more than 250 million products worldwide. More than 70 million of those products came from small and medium-sized businesses, giving them the best two days in history, Amazon noted, with growth that has even surpassed the company’s retail efforts. He also added that consumers bought and saved more than any previous Prime Day.

A Spend $ 10, Get $ 10 for Small Businesses promotion in the two weeks leading up to the event generated $ 1.9 billion for these sellers, more than 100% growth from the Prime Day 2020 promotion in October.

Comparing two promotional periods can be effective, but that doesn’t match the specificity of Amazon’s previous Prime Day reports. For the 2020 event in October, the company did not mince words by announcing that third-party sales exceeded $ 3.5 billion in the two days alone.

And while he doesn’t usually reveal Prime Day sales numbers for his own retail business, he often uses words like record breaking and all-time biggest day. No such language in the current summary.

The absence is striking, especially since the signs looked promising from the start. Data from Adobe has fueled anticipation that Monday would lead to the most single-day online sales in 2021 so far, with the online retail giant set to exceed $ 5.6 billion, for growth of 8.7% year-on-year.

Part of the complication in calculating and tracking Prime Day growth is the change in schedule, with Prime Day being carried over from the typical summer period to October of last year.

The proximity to the holidays benefited the event, Refinitiv explained.

This year’s Prime Day sales will affect Q2 2021 revenue, which is estimated to be lower than last year’s Prime Day sales, which took place in October, i.e. the fourth quarter of 2020, wrote the financial and infrastructure markets data firm in its Prime Day report. Amazon’s overall sales were stronger in Q4 2020 due to holiday-related purchases. Still, revenue for the second quarter of 2021 of this year is on track to be significantly higher than the higher levels before the 2019 pandemic.

In other words, the Prime Day 2020 results, estimated by Refinitiv at $ 125.5 billion in revenue, are an outlier. With the firm setting the 2021 edition at $ 115 billion, that would look like a drop.

A more solid comparison is to go back another year and compare 2021 to 2019, when Amazon collected nearly $ 70 billion in estimated Prime Day revenue. Calculations show Amazon has jumped over $ 45 billion in two years.

Of course, explaining this is more complicated than releasing sound clips like the biggest business event in Amazon history, which may have stolen the e-commerce company in a short, punchy way of explaining just how gargantuan Prime Day has become.