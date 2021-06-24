Fashion
Kate Beckinsale gives a glamorous touch to the summer outfit with a plaid dress and pointy pumps
Kate Beckinsale brought a touch of glamor to summer wear in a plaid dress and point-toe pumps this week.
More New Shoes
the Agriculture star took a pose on Instagram yesterday, wearing a plaid dress from the Spring 21 collection by Christian Sirianos. The fitted red and white number, designed by Taylor Jackson Wolf, featured off-the-shoulder puff sleeves for added drama. Ahoy, Beckinsale captioned the post jokingly.
the Pearl Harbor actress also wore a pair of black pointed toe pumps with her ensemble. The heels were a sleek neutral that matched the top of the bandeau-shaped dress perfectly, keeping the look minimal and chic. Similar black pumps have also been on trend recently, with stars like Paris Hilton and Sharon Stone wearing them on the red carpet.
It was Beckinsales’ second checkered look this week. Sunday, British actress donned a strapless bustier top by Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini who also presented the motif. The outfit gained some punch with the neon yellow Beckinsales pumps and bold green clutch, worn to celebrate Pride Month with friends.
The two checkered moments complete the iconic Beckinsales glamor. The Underworld actress usually favors elegant dresses with sequins, bold shoulders or sheer panels from Alex Perry, Georges Chakra and Julien Macdonald. Outside of work hours, the star prefers black pants worn with off-the-shoulder tops or comfy sweaters, typically from brands like Stella McCartney, Alexis and Isabel Marant.
On the shoe front, Beckinsale has a range of favorites. A pair of black suede over the knee boots with a platform base and high heel is one of her must-haves, along with similar sets of Prada ankle boots and ankle boots. She also prefers the Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals outside of work hours. When she hits the red carpet, Beckinsale typically slips into metallic sandals and pointy toe pumps from Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin, and Jimmy Choo. She is also well established in the fashion world, regularly appearing at the forefront of big brands like Moschino, Christian Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.
Take on the Kate Beckinsales style in a pair of black pointed toe pumps.
Buy: Nine West Tatiana pumps, $ 84.
Buy: BCBGeneration Skie Pumps, $ 75 (instead of $ 89).
Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $ 130.
Check out the gallery to learn more about Kate Beckinsales chic street style over the years.
Launch gallery: Kate Beckinsale’s remarkable street style spanned the years
