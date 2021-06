AV Vattev gives a new angle to fashion in London

AV Vattev spring 2022 Photo: Suleika Mueller / Courtesy of AV Vattev Born in the 90s, inspired by the 70s and emerging in the 2.0s 2020, Antonio Vattev is one to watch. With only two colleagues working alongside him in his Oxford Circus studio (courtesy of non-profit creative incubator, VO Studios), Vattev still counts as a nascent talent, and only one of many. in one of the most fiercely competitive ecosystems. However, in just a few seasons, this Bulgarian-born Londoner has fashioned the promising beginnings of a distinct signature via the diamond-cut diagonals in his men’s clothing that reflect both his initials and the AV brand name Vattevand. recognizable visual language whether or not you know the name. . This season, Vattev introduced a small capsule of women’s clothing alongside its men’s collection. And like so many other early male designers before him (Jonathan Anderson being the best example), this gender-defined recontextualization of Vattev’s creative output has proven to be semi-revealing. Transposed in her pleats, dresses and wrap skirts with pyramid patches, her leather bras lined with vintage halishte fringed fabric of Bulgarian origin, her more halishte crop tops and her deep neckline silk hoodies, the The aesthetics of the creators suddenly appear much more spontaneously expressed. In a collection with an abstract reference in the dappled Hockneys print Greater splash pool surfaces, and silhouetted against the ’70s aesthetic in which Vattev was imbued by his music-loving father as a boy in their hometown of Stara Zagora, women’s clothing feels like a missing old circuit that electrifies the together. Vattev was trained at Central Saint Martins, during which time he worked in retail at Dover Street Market and then as a junior designer of men’s clothing in Saint Laurent, coinciding with the first men’s collection of Anthony Vaccarellos there. From this experience he says: I spent seven months there and had the chance to work on three collections. I was particularly lucky because the team was very small, so I had the opportunity to assist and touch every step of building a collection, and that taught me a lot. Something that I tried to copy and paste was discipline: you have to be extremely organized on everything else in order to free up the time to work on the collection itself, when you organize yourself, you take time. This pragmatism bodes well for a young designer whose work, especially in this first edition of AV Vattev womenswear, seems ripe for the potential for empowerment. Another look from Vattev’s first women’s clothing. Photo: Suleika Mueller / Courtesy of AV Vattev

