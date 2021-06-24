Which designer dominated Afterpay’s Australian Fashion Week?





Semrush UK and AU media manager Laura Morelli analyzes the numbers designers have gained traction online after AAFW. One thing that has transformed working from home is the way Australians (if not the world) approach workwear. Over the past year, fashion retailers have seen a massive increase in the popularity of sportswear and loungewear as many workers swap the tie for a T-shirt and sweatpants. Following this year’s Afterpay 2021 Australian Fashion Week, Semrush took a look at trendy designers with Aussies, and it looks like this new laid-back style has made its way out of his home and onto the runway. With the majority of companies encouraging employees to return to the office, it seems people aren’t quite ready to go back to traditional corporate fashion. Instead, Australians are looking for a more casual look, with men’s fashion designer Christian Kimber receiving the highest spike in searches after the major event. Known for its traditional menswear such as coats, suits and evening shirts, Kimber saw 900% growth during the week following its collection of more comfortable classics. Her signature style seemed like the right choice for Australians, with Kimber recently telling the AFR that, “It doesn’t really matter what you do. It’s how you approach it.” In second place, Croatia-born Sydneysider Karla Spetic once again proved casual chic is in fashion in an iconic show that made flip flops all the rage. Each model came out on the runway without stilettos and instead sported an Australian summer beach staple. Other fashion designers in the top five most wanted were Macgraw, Author and Dyspnea. This year’s fashion week event was also a historic event for the industry, as it was the first time the show opened with a Welcome to Country and a collective show by First Nations designers. . As a result, native labels such as Grace Lillian Lee, AARLI, and Amber Days have seen a significant increase in searches online. While many mainstream brands have looked into relaunching ’90s cropped t-shirts, it was humble fashion label Asiyam that gained traction online before AAFW, with searches up 300 % month after month. Runway opener and fashion week debutant Jordan Dalah also caused a stir online with searches increasing 247% month-over-month. Overall, Australian Fashion Week 2021 proved that even high fashion is embracing comfort-chic, and while research data is anything to go, Australians weren’t quite ready to go yet. ditch the tracksuit for now. Semrush analyzed 79 fashion retailers listed as designers on the Afterpay Australian Fashion Week website. The data provider was unable to provide data for five of these designers: Future of Fashion Runway, Indigenous Fashion Projects, Iordanes Spyridon Gogos, Saski Collective and Wardribuan. Semrush uses data from its unique panel of over 200 million panelists globally and in regions to determine search volume and website traffic estimates. Semrush is one of the most accurate tools on the market for aggregating this data. AAFW 2021’s Top Fashion Designers Christian Kimber Karla spetic Macgraw Author Dyspnea Christophe Esber Shona joy Bailey Nelson St. Agni Oroton Note: Designers have been ranked based on percent growth during Australian Fashion Week, May 31 – June 4.







