Devastated weathering store owner returns dresses to brides after massive fire





MILLCREEK, Utah – It has been an emotional day for a touch-up store owner who was hospitalized in a massive fire in Millcreek a week ago as she began bringing back wedding dresses to her customers. Jung Park was in his touch-up shop when the fire broke out last week. She and other mall workers ran for their lives as huge flames soared through the air. Park ended up in the hospital. She was back at her shop on Monday to get dresses out of the building. She reunited the brides with their dresses on Wednesday in a parking lot in front of the blaze. She told KSL that the fire did not burn any of the dresses, but suffered damage from smoke, water and heat. Tears of joy! This wedding dress did not burn in the fire! Jung Park returns dresses to customers after being injured in a fire. History @ KSL5TV to 6 pic.twitter.com/YWXmo8CJSQ – Dan Rascon (@TVDanRascon) June 23, 2021 I am very, very sad, Park said through an interpreter. I’m just sorry that I can’t bring whole new dresses. I am very old. I am over 70 years old. I’m worried just because I can’t work in my store anymore. I’m losing my client, ”she said with Park and the interpreter in tears. Sarah Jensen is one of the brides who was due to pick up her wedding dress this weekend for wedding photos. It’s emotional, it’s something you take the time to think about and plan for and you finally get it the way you want it and it happens and you’re so excited. While it’s a material thing, it’s difficult, Jensen explained. She said her heart was going to Park because of what happened to her business and that she wasn’t upset about the delay. The store owner must simply be devastated, she said. Park said she had no idea what she was going to do now. I don’t know what I can do after this. I’m so sad that I can’t work anymore, she said. The mall owner met with store owners on Wednesday to hand out some of the money collected in a gofundme * account that was set up to help businesses. * KSL-TV does not guarantee that the money deposited into the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons designated as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the Account, you should consult your own advisers and do so at your own risk.







