Gravalot Homme Spring 2022 – WWD

Onye Anuna has focused on London this season and marked the transition to Nigeria, where he lived during the early stages of the pandemic and produced the latest collection, launching the video himself. He is shown wandering through lush African countryside, barefoot, in a shiny and stylish purple pants and shirt ensemble. The viewer is then pushed to a concrete parking lot in London, where the models walk, also barefoot, dressed in tailored suits, slim pants with cargo pockets and patterned shirts, left open at times. The silhouettes were reduced to the essentials – of a high gender – with outerwear comprising a navy blue puffer jacket, a white bomber jacket and an electric blue windbreaker often serving as a single layer, with nothing worn. below. Tailoring, a key focus, has been changed slightly, sometimes with subtle military references and occasional details on work clothes. Classic pieces were designed from herringbone wool in a tangy blue; Printed cotton denim was another fabric sourced from high-end textile suppliers in Britain. Anuna, who built her label on an exploration of black cultures with the aim of projecting them in contemporary light, called the collection “Staying Afloat, Just”, reflecting the current and tumultuous times, as well as the rush to prepare for the Paris Fashion Week Calendar. The 30-piece collection was put together in a short time, testifying to a certain level of maturity of the brand, he suggested. Stylized wave patterns drawn by 20th-century Japanese artist Yuzan Mori discreetly adorned the clothing – adorning the shoulders of a black top, in one case. The reference symbolized the turbulence of a “post-Brexit world, limiting COVID-19”, but scratch a little deeper and we discover that the artist was also interested in promoting craftsmanship. Gravalot’s underlying premise is to offer an alternative to the commercial fashion system, leveraging local production to create styles for an international audience. “As a small business, you’re one step away from disaster every time,” Anuna reflected. Perhaps also one step away from wider success, given this tasteful and balanced range.







