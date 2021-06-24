Tacoma ministers buy clothing store to help people in need dress for success





The Tacoma Ministerial Alliance says the offer is part of a larger effort to help homeless people get back on their feet.

TACOMA, Washington. The Tacoma Ministerial Alliance bought a local business to deliver costumes to those in need. It’s part of a larger Alliance effort to help the city’s homeless people get back on their feet. The alliance bought the store to help people dress for success before entering an employers’ office. Those who need an outfit or costume for an interview, they can come here and well donate it to them so they can be presentable when they go to the interview, said Derrick Curry, director. by M. Mac Ltd. Most places ask, can I help you? At Mr. Macs, our motto is: Can we serve you? The alliance said that this was only part of their plans to help the city’s homeless population, and that being able to build relationships with their clients on culturally. >> Download KING 5’s Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live TV news and on-demand video Statistics show Pierce County’s black community is less than 10%, but advocates say homeless people range from 26% to almost 40% African American. The alliance, which is made up mostly of African-American churches, said that kind of disproportionate numbers in the homeless community is why it’s important that they are seen doing this kind of work. It’s important to see someone like you help you, said Rebecca Rosado, executive director of the alliance. There’s a sense of ease, there’s a lack of judgment, there’s a disclosure of information and a sigh of relief that, okay, this person is considered family. It helps us overcome those initial hurdles. We have this invisible thing that sometimes happens, explained Pastor Toney Montgomery, who is also director of the alliance. When you meet someone like you who gives you the opportunity to say ‘you can do it’ then that puts you in a space to say ‘I will do it’. If you want to learn more about the Tacoma Ministerial Alliance, or need help, you can visit www.tmatoday.org or send the word SUIT by SMS to 206-448-4545 for more information.

