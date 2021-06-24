Carhartt Sustainable Work T-Shirt Review

Want more summer fashion, buyer-approved purchases and the hottest trends? Register now for Yahoo Lifestyles Canadas newsletter!

Carhartt Work Short Sleeve T-Shirts have over 81,000 reviews on Amazon.

Dressing for summer means keeping it simple and choosing quality pieces that will stand up to any adventure. While there are tons of great options for men to wear in warm weather (linen buttons, do you fancy it?), Every wardrobe requires a few good t-shirts to wear on a daily basis.

Earlier this year, my partner, who blesses him, never goes shopping, asked me to help him find wardrobe basics on Amazon. To encourage him to conquer the world of online shopping on his own, I came up with a simple tip for navigating the online retail giant: If he has less than 1,000 reviews, don’t buy it. .

A few days later, I witnessed some YouTube-worthy shopping and was impressed with its selection of Carhartt t-shirts an Amazon bestseller with over 81,000 reviews.

Carhartt K87 Workwear Men’s Short Sleeve T-Shirt – Amazon.

What is that?

These thick, simple cotton t-shirts entered the Carhartt product line in 1922 as a durable and affordable benchmark product for workers. Each shirt is made from a cotton blend and includes a pocket with the Carhartt logo, a tag-free design for all-day comfort, and a unique side seam construction to minimize twisting or loss of shape shirts over time.

First impressions

My partner ordered several Carhartt t-shirts which quickly gained a place in her everyday wardrobe. These t-shirts have a weight and a structure which makes them more durable; they are definitely meant to be worn alone or under a jacket.

The story continues

The t-shirts vary in cotton blend (polyester or cotton jersey) which gives them a thickness reminiscent of the brand’s origins as an enduring uniform. These aren’t the softest t-shirts out there, but they look great and can even be worn with jeans or shorts for a casual look. As a bonus, they stand up to several washes.

What others say

My wise advice to seek out the products with the most reviews has paid off. Carhartt’s all-purpose work t-shirts have earned a solid 4.4-star rating based on over 81,000 customer reviews, an exceptional number that definitely gives confidence when shopping online.

Carhartt Workwear Short Sleeve T-Shirt – Amazon.

A common note from buyers who are fans of Carhartt t-shirts is their inclusiveness for various sizes and body shapes of men as well as their durability.

“Being a bit taller (6’1”) person, I often struggle to find shirts that are long enough at the torso. This shirt is fine in that regard and the overall quality is very good, “wrote one. Buyer. “I washed it in lukewarm water and dried it. After washing it still looks in pristine condition. At the suggestion of other reviews, I bought a size smaller than usual . I normally wear a large, but this medium fits me perfectly. I wonder why Carhartt is doing this, weird. Anyway, it’s a good shirt. “

“I often buy Carhartt men’s work clothes for my son and my partner,” said another. “The material is always of a very high quality, thick and withstands a hard day’s work! My order arrived quickly and the sizes are accurate, plus they offer a wide range of choices large and large.”

Carhartt Mens Force Cotton Delmont Short Sleeve T-Shirt – Amazon.

Some buyers have noted that these shirts are thicker and might not be the best for hot summer days. Carhartt offers different styles of shirts, including a Force Delmont short-sleeved cotton T-shirt which wicks away moisture and is better suited to warmer temperatures. There are also different styles of middleweight t-shirts that are not as thick as their traditional work shirts.

Verdict

Carhartt products have earned a reputation for being high quality and durable, but they are also priced higher than other brands of shirts that you can buy wholesale. Despite the cost, my partner wore their Carhartt t-shirts and bought more of the brand’s products that stood up to gardening and other physical activity.

These t-shirts look great and polished and still look great despite multiple washes and tumbles in the dryer. If you want to add some of these t-shirts to your wardrobe, consider reducing the size (they’re quite square) or follow the brand’s size guide to ensure you get the perfect fit.

The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of posting.

