Angelina Jolies wrap dress is a style anyone can wear





Clothing trends are constantly making a comeback, think puffed shoulders, contemporary tunics or cowl neck jumpsuits. There are however styles that remain timeless and never fade from the fashion discourse. If you are thinking of wrap dresses, you are right. They were first designed in the 1930s by Italian fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli and more recently reinvented by Diane Von Furstenberg. Since the silhouette flatters all body types and there are many iterations, almost everyone has a wrap dress, including Angelina Jolie. On June 22, after returning from West Africa, Jolie went out for dinner with her son Pax and daughter Zahara. For the outing with her kids, she dressed in a silky white wrap dress that featured a shimmering belt around the waist. It draped elegantly over her figure and set a dressier tone compared to your usual cotton floral wrap dresses. She paired this timeless piece with an equally reliable shoe: nude heels. The pumps, of course, worked for any occasion, be it dinner or the red carpet, and paired well with her dress. The ensemble, overall, was the epitome of Jolie as the actor is known for sticking to pieces that she can wear over and over again. RACHPOOT / BACKGRID For those wondering what other classic Jolie keeps in her wardrobe, they include her everyday Celine handbag and Everlane trench coat. I invest in quality pieces and then I wear them to death, she said in a British February 2021 Vogue interview. Boots, a favorite coat, a favorite handbag, I don’t change things often, you know? It’s one of my business. The actor is about to stick with the classics as this dinner outfit can be repurposed and reused for other occasions, like brunch with friends or even on dates. While his exact pieces have yet to be identified, you can purchase items similar to his, below, to recreate your own timeless outlet set. We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

