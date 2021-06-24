Asata Mais is the pioneer label of “slow fashion”

Courtesy of Asata Plus

Asata Mais is the designer who proves that sustainable fashion can be vibrant with her eponymous label. The designer prefers her idea to be seen as an ongoing project instead of the brand word, because according to Mais, the brand feels impersonal and she knows her work will continue to evolve with her. That said, the ongoing project received immense support during the year 2020, which allowed the designer to sell herself in under an hour every time she deposits another batch of designs. In addition, Mais’s work has been recognized by renowned publications, making its founder a recipient of Halseys Black Creators Fund Initiative and most recently, spotted in mom-daughter duo, Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade.

Running her business from her design studio in Wilmington, Delaware, which is also the birthplace of the 28-year-old entrepreneur, Mais is known for her rare, nostalgic fabrics and ready-made ability to mix and match them. materials in one tailor-made garment. The designer offers a selection for both sexes, ranging from bobs and mini handbags to stylish polo shirts and lovely dresses. Each Asata Mais design is unique and unique, with subtle differences as the designer uses vintage and reclaimed materials.

In addition to the fact that her designs are in high demand, Mais is steeped in the ethic of slow fashion, so every drop is spaced out and contains limited quantities, which makes her pieces even more special. Asatas desires to be steeped in slow fashion and sustainability has been ingrained from her humble beginnings, learning to design at age 14 by reworking clothes she found in thrift stores. Now, the designer is extremely determined to be committed to her ethics and the cause of sustainable fashion to build a community of supporters who truly appreciate her art.

ESSENCE was able to sit down with the designer to learn all about the trip and the future.

ESSENCE: How long have you been running your eponymous label?

Asata: I’ve been sewing since I was 14, so for 14 years I’ve been making clothes for sale. However, 2016 was the first year I started selling my clothes on Instagram. This is also when I started to use reclaimed and vintage materials because I was really inspired by the cinema of the 50s and 60s. But it was in 2020 that I officially started to running the label full time and depending on the company.

ESSENCE: How does it feel to go from being an in-house designer to being an independent designer and being recognized so widespread?

Asata: It’s amazing. I worked under the direction of couture designer Michael Costello, worked for Odd Future at a pivotal time for them, and even did an internship in London for Palmer Harding, and I was just grateful for those opportunities and grateful that I had a chance because I gave up and didn’t. have a wallet at the time. All of my experiences as an in-house designer were in very different environments and with different working styles, so I was able to learn a lot. Now my work is a mixture of all the experiences that I have had.

ESSENCE: I see the mix of experiences in your work. Your designs are very fun and nostalgic, but very clean.

Asata: Thank you, you get it! Although I use recycled fabrics and vintage materials, symmetry and clean silhouettes are important to me.

ESSENCE: What does supply and demand mean to you?

Asata: I’ve had a lot of support from great people and I feel like my way of giving back is by making clothes. I had to learn to provide more, while respecting my own morals. I don’t feel like I’m going to be doing thousands of amounts because I don’t think it’s sustainable and I think it would compromise my ethics. I want people to know what and who they are supporting which is a young black designer from Wilmington, Delaware who sources and produces ethically and sustainably. I want my clients to know that these pieces are special and one of a kind, literally no clothing is exactly the same. I hope that my pieces will be passed on to future generations.

ESSENCE: Are there any muses you would like to see in Asata Mais?

Asata: Rihanna, she’s fearless when it comes to dressing. Also Steve Lacy. I think he’s so cool and I feel like his music is like my creations.

ESSENCE: If you could describe the Asata woman or man But who are they?

Asata: I make clothes for real people and a lot of my supporters are artists themselves or just creatives. It’s people who understand historical references and really appreciate art that support my vision, and I love having that kind of community.

ESSENCE: Can we expect something to come from the current project?

Asata: The summer collection is coming soon, which will include the famous bobs. And later in the year, I’ll be releasing a new wand.

Shop the collection of Asata Mais here.