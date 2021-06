Dior partners with Travis Scott for men’s spring 2022 collection – WWD

PARIS – After a series of collaborations with leading artists including Kaws, Daniel Arsham and Peter Doig, Kim Jones is inaugurating a new chapter at Dior by teaming up with rapper Travis Scott on his spring 2022 men’s collection. “This unprecedented event represents the first complete Dior collection ever to be created with a home musician,” Dior said in a statement provided exclusively to WWD. Grammy-nominated artist, songwriter, producer, businessman and designer, Scott has been close to the brand for some time, modeling the Air Dior capsule collection that the French fashion house developed with Jordan Brand last year. . Through his creative collective, Cactus Jack, he has collaborated with companies as diverse as Nike, Dover Street Market, McDonald’s, Playstation, Epic Games and Byredo, which prompted Forbes magazine to dub him “the whisperer of the American brand.” “. The post estimated that Scott earns $ 10 million a year from the Nike deal alone. Rapper “Astroworld” has appeared in campaigns including Saint Laurent’s Spring 2019 commercials, and earlier this week appeared in the second issue of Bottega Veneta’s quarterly digital newspaper. Earlier this year he launched his brand Cacti Seltzer. Scott was also praised for his innovative music marketing strategies, such as bundling concert tickets, merchandise and a new album, and hosting a virtual concert in Epic’s “Fortnite” game, which is a resounding success. Through his Cactus Jack Foundation, founded last year, he partnered with the New School’s Parsons School of Design to establish a fashion program, also launching his own scholarship program for historically black colleges and universities. Jones is also a serial collaborator, helping to ignite the luxury streetwear phenomenon with the historic 2017 collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Supreme, the cult New York skatewear brand. Earlier this month, he unveiled a capsule collection with Sacai, marking Dior’s first co-branded collection. The designer has also nurtured the thriving relationship between fashion and art through his rotating seasonal relationships with artists, an approach he linked to the start of founder Christian Dior’s career as a gallery owner. The Dior collection designed with Scott will be unveiled in Paris on June 25 at 2:30 p.m. CET during the brand’s first physical male show in 18 months. The display will also be broadcast live on dior.com. SEE ALSO: Travis Scott: “Children rule the world” Dior partners with Sacai for a first co-branded collection Dior expands collaboration with Jordan to clothing and accessories







