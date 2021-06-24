Will men’s short shorts and “ugly” sandals be all the rage in summer 2021? – Footwear news





Prada made both virtual and real waves on Sunday when it showcased its Spring ’22 men’s collection on a runway hallway that led directly to a beach. But his biggest buzz came from shorts. One after another, the models paraded the catwalks dressed in short shorts that would make even the most adventurous of fashion enthusiasts blush. From printed styles, rolled up on the thigh, to briefs that looked like hot pants and rare swimwear, this was a key part of the aesthetic that creative co-directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons put together. for Summer 22, paired with other beach essentials such as bucket hats, sunglasses, and a few ugly square-toed sandals (although the designers also seemed to attach great importance to black socks and cotton boots). black leather like a sand and sun look). Related While Prada’s short shorts were shocking, they weren’t a total surprise – and the brand isn’t alone in showing them off. In recent years, men’s hems have been on the rise. The change first happened in swimwear, where the ubiquitous aughts swim shorts gave an inch here and there until they hit the knee. Now for Spring 22 Prada has joined Fendi, MSGM at Milan Menswear Fashion Week for a truly stripped-down season.



It turns out that the trend is already under discussion this summer. Sweatpants have undoubtedly dominated most of the fashion over the past year or so. But as vaccinations rolled out this spring in the United States and talks about a festive summer began to emerge, the trend for men’s shorts also returned, thighs and everything in between. Some even joked about a “thigh-type summerThe shorts are the male equivalent of this year’s revenge fashion movement, in which fashion-hungry and fun-hungry citizens don their most outrageous and striking looks to make up for lost time.

Others pointed to the adjacent short-shorts thirst trap and an incident with actor Milo Ventimiglia, whose rolled up athletic shorts prompted some to grab their proverbial pearls on social media. In April, the “This Is Us” star was spotted at a gas station, refueling and letting her thighs air out after a workout. “I swear to god it’s just a guy leaving the gym,” Ventimiglia said in an appearance on “The Talk” in May. “I didn’t even think about it. The shorts are normal length, but when I work out I kind of fold them up just so I can work a little harder. The actor also posted a pair of his shorts on Instagram, with the caption “Ride em high kids”. Ventimiglia’s short-gate also reflects the changes in the way the male body is viewed today. As fashion ventures into more gender neutral territory, it’s inevitable that skin that was once mostly bare by women can now be more noticeable in men (and with individuals who are not gender-confirming. elsewhere). The change overturns the feminist theory of the “male gaze”, offering the gaze to anyone who wants to see or be seen, regardless of sex or gender. But as with any trend coming off the catwalk, the short-shorts look comes with this eternal fashion question: will anyone actually wear it in real life? Will the average man be ready to show off more skin in the name of post-pandemic revenge fashion? This summer, we’ll just have to take a look.









