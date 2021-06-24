Brandon Taylor on his new novel “Filthy Animals”, the role of fashion in his fiction and his collaboration with Kid Cudi

So I think the title is also a gesture towards the idea that all of the characters in the book have somehow, at some point in their lives, been compared to animals or been called dirty. just because they are human themselves. The book hopefully tries to give each of the characters some sense of agency or dignity in this designation of the animal.

You said your parents were illiterate. As Ocean Vuong mentioned, that doesn’t mean he’s the first storyteller in his family or the first poet. How did you relate to storytelling growing up?

I am absolutely not the first storyteller in my family. [laughter] Around 5:30 p.m., 6:00 a.m. in Alabama in the summer, when the heat of the day is broken, everyone would sit in the shade of the house and just tell stories about the day. It was rural Alabama, so everyone is in everyone’s business. So people would hear the laughs and they would come and they would bring their chairs and their beers and all of a sudden around 8 p.m. everyone was giggling as dusk fell and telling all these stories about the things they were doing when they were over. young or things that they had seen or crazy behavior and things like that. So I grew up listening to all these stories.

I always feel like a bad storyteller because maybe in some ways I always compare myself to those memories of my uncles and cousins ​​that make everyone fall for these stories. I don’t think I ever laughed as hard as I did when I was a kid. So many things that I didn’t even understand until I was much older, like, Oh, that’s what it was. Oh my God, the drama of it all.

Dirty animals has very pointed observations on clothing. How do you think the clothes and style work in relation to your characters?

A lot of writers are like, First I hear a character’s voice. For me, it doesn’t start with the voice, it starts with the clothes. I will see an outfit in my mind, on a human body, but the body is not yet full. I’m just going to see the outfit. And I’ll think, okay, who would wear this? And where would they wear it? A character begins with the wardrobe. I see a flash of clothes and I understand something about this person, and I think it’s from all my youth spent watching Project track and thinking a lot about what Nina Garca says on this show, namely, Who is your daughter and where is she going? Who is your daughter? Like finding out who your girl is for this outfit and then you can find out the rest. And I was like, Oh yeah, that’s perfect writing advice for me at 14. So my first attempts at stories were just elaborate fashion descriptions.

How does fashion work for you personally?

In my own life, I grew up wearing my body dressed for a long time. My mom would buy my school clothes and she would tell me how I was going to dress, even when I was a teenager. My body was heavily watched. The minute I got to college, I was like, I’m going to buy these skinny jeans. And the first time I put on skinny jeans, which is the first item of clothing I bought with my own money, I was like, Oh. My. God. My mom is going to lose her, she’s going to find out somehow. Like even though I was 19 and in college, my mom is going to find out these pants that fit my body. I wore them at home during the break and feel like that’s when I really severed the bond with my family.