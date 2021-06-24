Logan Horne creates men’s shirts from designer scarves





Logan Horne began his career as a stylist for bold names such as Lindsay Lohan and Karolna Kurkov. But he changed gears last year when he launched a collection of home furnishings created from recycled materials. And now Horne has turned his attention to men’s clothing. His goal is to create a whole new kind of reworked fashion, he said. And to that end, he’s amassed a collection of vintage designer scarves from upscale houses such as Chanel, Gucci, Céline and Hermes and turns them into men’s shirts. More from WWD It groups the scarves into equestrian themes, hunting, etc. then use three for each shirt so that the front, back and sleeves are different but complementary. The shirts are finished with vintage buttons and no two pieces are the same. The shirts come in one size, an extra large size for men so we don’t lose the integrity of the scenes, he said, and market them as unisex. He described the collection’s shirts as conversation starters, which are an extension of the blocks created by Horne for his home line. These are also made from vintage designer scarves and can double as a stool or ottoman. The shirts don’t come cheap, the retail price is $ 1,850, but Horne believes his client, whom he has described as a fashion enthusiast who wants unique pieces, is willing to pay the price. If you don’t like streetwear and appreciate the history of design, there isn’t much to choose from, he said. The shirts launched on the Hornes J Logan Home website earlier this month and have already started selling. Looking ahead, Horne said he is designing a new batch of shirts and will update the offers once or twice a month. In addition to shirts and blocks, it also plans to expand into other categories, including bookmarks and quilts made from ties; shadow boxes; pillows and lampshades, as well as reversible bucket hats created from the leftover pieces of the shirts. Even though Horne only uses high-end designer products for his collection, he takes care to distance himself from the brands themselves and stresses that he is not affiliated or related to any of the companies whose product he uses. Instead, its mission is to create a sustainable lifestyle brand using second-hand designer products that uphold the ethics of original design. Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

