Fashion in the flesh: the real fashion shows are coming back to Milan

Last Saturday, in an old 1940s cinema in Milan, the music blew up, a carnival of lights was lit, and male models stepped out in glittering and glitzy clothes designed by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. It seemed like the status quo for Milan’s Spring / Summer 2022 menswear shows. Only, of course, it was not. The audience was masked like a convention of fancy-clad surgeons, three feet apart and about half their usual height, as many from the US, UK and Asia did not travel.

The pandemic may be abating across Europe, but this Menswear Week was still a modest and moderate affair. Only three major brands have organized physical shows: Dolce & Gabbana, Etro and, for the first time since February 2020, Armani. A few dozen more continued to appear in digital, often intertwined with real life events, or IRL as the children would say. And young people were at the center of many of these offers, designed to satisfy Gen Z. Today, some 2.5 billion people – the vast majority of the world’s population – Gen Z have the income that knows the fastest growing, according to Euromonitor, one is expected to reach $ 33 billion by 2030.

The past year has demonstrated the resilience of the luxury industry as a whole: in the first quarter of 2021, Kering’s revenue reached pre-pandemic levels, while LVMH’s revenue declined. increased by 32% compared to the same period in 2020, almost double. analysts’ expectations. Designers seem to be banking on young consumers to continue their growth: the clothes offered by Fendi, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana – and, to a lesser extent, Alessandro Sartori at Ermenegildo Zegna – are decidedly younger. The results, creatively, appear mixed.

Dolce & Gabbana rethought early 2000s fashion – they even wrote “2000s Fashion Moment” on a t-shirt. It’s a growing revival that other brands have already capitalized on: The Prada version of a 2005 bag has proven to be a smash hit, one of the most sought-after styles of 2021, according to online aggregator Lyst .

Dolce & Gabbana reexamined their own millennial taste for bling, rigging their show with flashy illuminations lights common to festivities in southern Italy (think Blackpool, with better weather) and all that moved crystal encrusted. The result was Elvis in his much-imitated heyday in Nudie costume, with a J-Lo hunter. But jeweled denim jeans with plain white T-shirts – and black fishnet sweaters and cardigans – looked oddly palatable, with one tongue firmly planted in the cheek. Sometimes the old can seem new.

Other times, not so much – Etro was retro, a hippie show dripping with metallic tights and fishy blouses that would appeal to aging boomer rockers rather than their grandchildren. But the show was pleasantly staged outside in a disused Milan station, an audience without a mask but socially distanced. So the experience seemed fresh, even though the clothes weren’t.

Conversely, Prada combined catwalk footage and on-site imagery in a stunning, eye-catching digital film that depicts models walking through a narrow red tunnel before magically transporting themselves to the wide panorama of a Sardinian beach. Prada has seized the few opportunities paradoxically offered by the restrictions of Covid-19 to communicate to new audiences via digital, and its e-commerce sales increased by 200% in 2020.

This collection was easy to love, with naive and playful bliss. “An innocence,” said Miuccia Prada. “When times are tough, we look for simple, straightforward joys.”

And the clothes were cheerful, full of patterns and colors (red and green and a big, sparkling oiled yellow leather coat), shorts cut high on the leg to expose the body to the elements. Skin exposure, by the way, is a trend: it makes sense in the summer but also feels meant, again, to a younger generation happy to show off their flesh.

Fendi has also stepped up body awareness, with Silvia Venturini Fendi cutting out otherwise conservative cuts to expose acres of tummy and thigh. The accessories – the baguette bag sized like a messenger or rendered in Perspex – were strong, the color palette soft.

Pastels dominated Milan as a whole – I’ve never seen so many pink and lilac men’s shoes. Alessandro Sartori used particularly soft undertones in Ermenegildo Zegna’s video presentation – baby blue, pink, peppermint, buttermilk, in head-to-toe tones that had a major impact.

Sartori is a designer who seems to have been focused by the pandemic, taking risks such as the lightly padded silk pink Pepto-Bismol pajamas, which looked surprisingly good. Breaking free from the hegemony of the ultra-traditional costume – an act that is not a simple challenge for the designer but to listen to what his consumers want to buy – Zegna de Sartori now feels like a strong and complete proposition, with a true identity.

Giorgio Armani’s return in a real show was significant, as he is a worldwide celebrity and a superstar in Italy.

A strong identity characterizes Giorgio Armani. His return to a real show was significant, as Armani is a worldwide celebrity and a superstar in Italy: the street in front of his show was filled with Gen Z and even younger.

He staged it on a small scale, in the company’s headquarters where his private apartment is located, and where he presented his collections twenty years ago, in a kind of homecoming. After the show, Armani gathered the press in his back yard – in a kiosk, only about 20 of us – and explained that he had recently fallen and been hospitalized, as reported at bout of breath the Italian press.

He rolled up a sleeve and showed us 17 stitches on his arm, but said he’s fine and still manages a collection of 77 looks. “With men you can’t have too much fun,” he said of the collection, which was serious if not dark, with its understated, relaxed linen fit. This was modeled on his work in the 1970s, when he revolutionized costume – and laid the groundwork for the experimentation and occasional evolutions that still occur today.

But at the end of his typically calm and sober show, he showed four masked models, the only ones of the week. “It’s a reminder to still be careful, it’s not over,” said wise Armani. “Do not get angry.” Perhaps an important message for the whole industry.

