Joan Smalls walks the runway on another model for Burberry Men’s Fashion Week

Joan Smalls sizzles in a strappy bikini as she walks over another model’s SHOULDERS for Burberry Men’s Fashion Week
By Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline
Posted: | Update:
It is not common for women to take center stage during Men’s Fashion Week.
Still, Joan Smalls had all eyes on her as she paraded for the Burberry Spring / Summer show on the shoulders of another model.
The 32-year-old Vogue covergirl looked sensational as she hitchhiked Italian model Daniil Dmitriev for the desert-themed show, held at the Royal Victoria Docks in London on Wednesday .
Hitchhiking: Joan Smalls had all eyes on her as she paraded for the Burberry Spring / Summer show on the shoulders of Italian model Daniil Dmitriev
Joan showed off her model figure in a strappy white bikini that showcased her perky assets and toned stomach.
The brunette bombshell was painted with dramatic winged eyeliner and received a faux nose and lip ring to enhance the look.
Sartorially in sync with his partner, Danlil donned a pair of white pants with thick suspenders on the legs.
Trendy: Joan wasn’t the only model to hit the runway at the desert-themed show, held at the Royal Victoria Docks in east London on Wednesday
Joan became known for her sculptural physique, strutting the runway several times as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.
Speaking about how she stays in shape, she previously told Vogue: “I train almost every day and mix: I do Thai kickboxing, I have a personal trainer, I work out in my gym. sport.
“I actually like to train. It’s such a relief when you focus on yourself and think of nothing but the music and your body.
Keep your feet on the ground: not all the models needed a helping hand, with the men in the Burberry show walking the sand runway on their own
Emirates Women also asked the 5ft 10in catwalk queen if there was anything she wanted to change about the modeling industry.
Joan admitted: “Having a social responsibility when deciding what message they send to their consumers and not just doing it because they are riding the wave of trends.
“In addition, to have transparency in jobs / contracts, it has become much more than a mere appearance. There are so many variables that I think agencies should be more direct and honest in some cases.
In 2013, the astonishing first entered Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s highest paid models, ranking eighth with more than $ 3 million in earnings.
In Fighting Shape: Joan became known for her sculptural physique and previously revealed that she stays in shape by training every day.
