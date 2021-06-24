So Paulo Fashion Week is back and more diverse than ever





The models wait backstage at a previous edition of So Paulo Fashion Week. Fotosite Agency

The 51st edition of the So Paulo Fashion Weeks will run until June 27. Due to the pandemic, the event is once again fully digital, as it was last November when it celebrated its 25th anniversary. This edition will feature 41 designers and brands, 11 more than last season, and will include interactive presentations and live fashion shows. The lineup consists of well-known names including Aluf, Another Place, Apartamento 03, Flavia Aranha, Gloria Coelho, Lilly Sarti, Modem, Neriage and Ronaldo Fraga, joined on the calendar by 10 up-and-coming designers. Another highlight is the Sankofa project, created to offer visibility and support to black Brazilian designers by the Pretos na Moda movement and the social innovation startup VAMO (Vetro Afro Indgena na Moda) in partnership with Fashion Week in So Paulo. The project selected eight independent black and indigenous designers to participate in this edition, they are Meninos Rei, Naya Violeta, Mile Lab, Santa Resistencia, Az Marias, Silvrio, Ta Studio and Ateli Mo de Me. Since the events of the previous edition last November, a new diversity quota has also come into effect, requiring at least 50% of models parading in So Paulo Fashion Week catwalks to be black, Afro-descendant and indigenous. .

