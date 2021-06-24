Rebecca Minkoff Brings Fearless Love to Women Famous Fashion Designer’s New Book is Real-Life Guide

Rebecca Minkoff burst onto the fashion scene in 2001. It all started with her iconic I Love New York T-shirt. Minkoff designed her first handbag, the one she dubbed the Morning After Bag in 2005. Her legendary career snowballed from there.

Nowadays, Minkoff is a major name in fashion, leading a global brand with a huge footprint. Handbags (yes), but also clothes, shoes, accessories, glasses and perfumes. Now she is also a new author.

After 20 years in the industry, Minkoff felt it was time to share a bit of what she learned along the way. His new book, Intrepid, just released this month in hardcover.

Rebecca Minkoff’s new book, Fearless, explores her 21 rules that translate from work to personal life.

PaperCity caught up with the designer for an exclusive interview, as Minkoff was on his way to and from a crash book tour events. In her last interview of the day, she killed two birds with one stone, occasionally stopping to make payments at toll booths.

Minkoff is comfortable with a lot of hats. In addition to designing and running her brand, she is the wife and mother of three young children. Rebecca Minkoff anime a weekly podcastcalled Super woman, where she interviews women from all walks of life about their successes and failures. She also founded the Female Founder Collective to connect women with the mentorship they need to take the next step in their careers. But writing a book is something new, even for this tour de force.

I was sharing a cab in 2019 with a podcast author and host who suggested I have 20 years of advice to offer, ”Minkoff said. PaperCity. I started writing it in January 2020. I got to sit down with a writer friend. For several days, she only interviewed me. Then she helped me organize and edit my thoughts.

Instead of chapters in Intrepid, you’ll find it in the form of rule 21 to be exact. Minkoff dedicated the book: To all the girls who have only one dream. This is yours. Now go get it.

Rules are things that have worked for me, whether it’s trusting your instincts or giving yourself permission, she says. What are the stable things that work in business, marriage and parenthood at all levels?

What started with handbags has grown into a full line of clothing and accessories from this New York fashion label.

Minkoff believes that success and failure can be just as instructive. It’s just that you immediately explore what you could have done differently when you fail. Failure is almost always a learning opportunity. Yet when you are successful, Minkoff thinks it is just as important to reassess what led to it.

This is rule # 17: BE FRIENDLY WITH FAILURE. Sometimes you win. Sometimes you learn.

Fear is an emotion that has been ingrained in us, says Minkoff. It protects us. When you do something that scares you, it’s okay to assess all the worst case scenarios before taking action. But the important thing is to take the next step.

Rebecca Minkoff’s Rules

Giving back is another great passion for the designer. Along with the other women business leaders and mentors she has gathered, Minkoff says: We pay it forward.

With Female Founder Collective, we teach real business skills to women entrepreneurs. When I was younger I felt lost in the big city. As we got older, all the problems became clearer, like the pay gap. I wanted an outlet for women to educate each other.

Designer Rebecca Minkoff tells PaperCity that it’s all about learning to live alongside fear.

Achieving this elusive work-life balance is a matter of expectations. Do women meet their own expectations or those of others? This is rule # 20: FORGET THE BALANCE. Optimize your life for you. Minkoff advocates striving for flexibility rather than perfection, which only leads to guilt.

People see me and think I’m running all aspects of the business, says Minkoff. We have a remarkable team of 25 people. For many years, I have done everything. But now they’re freeing me to do the things I want to do like speaking engagements, podcasting, even writing this book.

COVID has been particularly difficult for women to navigate. Women were largely responsible for taking care of childcare and juggling homework as schools went virtual. Minkoff herself felt this tension. Sharing home schooling duties with her husband, she worried about the delay in raising her children. With his company, his employees and his supply chain also at the top of his concerns.

As women, it’s up to us to demand what we need from our support system, says Minkoff.

It can be as little as changing a diaper or folding laundry. But women have to ask. In fact, this is rule # 3: DO NOT ASK FOR HELP. Ask for what you need.

When you ask a better question, you get a better answer, says Minkoff.

Rebecca Minkoff runs an international fashion brand, raises three children, and advocates for women-owned businesses.

Before COVID, there was a separation of worlds, your professional life remained separate from your family life. But that was deleted. It showed our bosses the life behind us, and as women we should use it to our advantage.

You see a lot of unemployed women looking to take control of their lives. People re-evaluate what is of value to them and they are willing to take more risks to achieve their goals.

This is actually rule # 2: GO TO GET MORE PAYMENT. Happiness is not a timesheet.

Minkoff thinks most people have some idea of ​​what makes them happy or what they’re good at. She suggests trying a lot of things for size. As she did when she was a young intern, moving from one department to another. This gave him an overview of the business from all angles and allowed him to focus on his real strengths. She thinks it’s a great way to focus on what could turn into a happy, long-lasting career.

When you look at history and the women who made it happen, says Minkoff, you have to stick your neck out. . . like Rosa Parks, sometimes you have to pull the neck.

Risks are what excites me now. You can think of it as exercising a muscle. With the launch of the book, I asked my subscribers about their fears, and it was cathartic for women to share them with each other.

It has been cathartic for the author as well as commanding and sharing the life lessons she has learned so far. There is also a bit of hard love in the book. Minkoff is a believer in being proactive and taking responsibility for yourself and your own happiness.

Fearless doesn’t say you don’t have to fear, insists Minkoff. But you can learn to live by his side while pursuing your dreams.