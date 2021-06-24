Clothes can make a man, but buying them makes him cranky

I stood, frozen, mentally drifting and staring into space, in the middle of a store’s Menswear section on a Friday afternoon.

Valérie approached me in the aisle, pulling a small cart with wheels behind her, casually, as if it was baggage and that she still had plenty of time to catch her flight at the airport. .

Are you doing OK? she asked me.

I am.

Val nodded, not quite convinced.

You seem to be waiting for the clothes to come to you, she said.

I think Val was right. I really don’t like shopping for clothes. It is frustrating and time consuming.

I always enter the store with some trepidation. Valérie also because she knows what’s going to happen. I’m going to start off pretty well, looking at what is hanging from the shelves and sitting folded on the shelves. Fairly quickly, however, I will become restless and undecided. It doesn’t happen because I’m a well-cut man with impeccable fashion standards. No. This happens precisely because I have no fashion sense. My style boils down at best to Guy.

Oh, I find things that I like, I guess. But then I check the sizes and they are either too small or too large. I am then annoyed that the research has to continue.

Not that details like the belts and leg measurements have never bothered me before. The first time I went shopping for clothes as a teenager, I walked in and out of the store with the speed, but not the skill, of a Navy SEAL. I ended up with a couple of pants that were too wide around my waist and therefore sagging, even with my waistband tighter than a tourniquet.

To be sure, I got better. Eventually, I learned that if I had to buy myself clothes, they should at least be suitable for me. Which means I finally figured out that I have to try on pants and shirts in a dressing room, even though the lighting there is always harsh and unflattering and the mirrors somehow make you feel like you’re you watch in some sort of entertainment house at a third-rate amusement park. I never like the way new clothes look to me in a dressing room.

At least I learned a valuable lesson about my dad’s changing rooms. When trying on pants, always take your shoes off. Never keep them on while wiggling in or out of pants. Dad did this once. To keep his balance, he leaned against the wall of the dressing room. The problem was, it wasn’t a wall. It was a door, and he stormed through it, on the sales floor, in plain view of the other buyers, with his pants rolled up at the ankles. It’s a problem, but every time I try on pants in a dressing room, I take my shoes off.

Weirdly, it wasn’t until after I bought the clothes and wore them home that I finally said to myself, hey, these nice shirts. Maybe stores should hand out virtual reality glasses that you can wear while trying on their clothes. This way you can stay in the dressing room but see yourself dining at a local restaurant or lounging on your sofa at home.

Not that my family always agrees with my clothing choices. I once bought a Hawaiian shirt. I slipped in and felt all of life’s worries disappear. When my daughter first saw me in my shirt, she looked at me blankly. When, two weeks later, she saw me wearing it on a family trip, she looked surprised and said: Oh! I thought you were kidding when I saw you wearing this the first time.

Do you know something? I asked Val on Saturday, as we stood next to a shelf of T-shirts that had Bob Ross and Beavis from Beavis & Butt-Head on them. I actually like the clothes I have. And the thing is, I got most of them for Christmas or my birthday or whatever.

So you say I should buy your clothes for you?

Well of course I said. You know. You. Maddie. My sister. You all know how to send me out into the world without embarrassing me.

I’m not going shopping for you, Val replied, although at Christmas I knew she would.

I ended up doing well on Friday. Three pairs of shorts, a few loose, short-sleeved button-down shirts and a few T-shirts, none of which have Bob Ross on them. And, of course, I quite like these new clothes, even though I didn’t when I was trying them on at the store.

I even followed Valérie’s advice and freed myself from my preference for earth tones. I bought a dark purple t-shirt. On Saturday, I wore it home and sang Purple Shirt to the tune of Princes Purple Rain, which probably made Valérie regret giving me the advice.

Shawn P. Sullivan is an award-winning columnist and author of Islands in the Chaotic Ocean of Life, a memoir available online at Amazon.com. He can be contacted at [email protected]