Anne Hathaway dons ‘ugly’ sandals and bohemian dress in New York – Footwear News





Anne Hathaway exploited her bohemian side in New York yesterday. The “The Devil Wears Prada” star donned a navy blue dress with silver stripes as she headed towards the set of her latest film, “WeCrashed.” The blue number featured a slightly flared skirt, slightly puffed sleeves and a woven stripe belt, giving Hathaway’s ensemble a distinct bohemian sensibility. The actress accessorized a chic black leather tote with minimal gold hardware, as well as a shield-shaped face mask covered in colorful stickers.

Anne Hathaway goes to the set of “WeCrashed” in New York. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Anne Hathaway goes to the set of “WeCrashed” in New York. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA The 38-year-old actress changed her usually dressy shoes in favor of one of summer’s hottest trends: the ‘ugly’ sandal. These types of sandals often feature such elements as thick soles, thick straps and emphasize practicality and comfort; they are generally meant to be more functional than fashionable. However, Birkenstock’s choice of Hathaway merged the two, with buckled metallic silver straps with a cork and foam footbed, which cleverly coordinated with the fabric of her dress. His Arizona pair sells for $ 135 on Zappos.com. Related

Let’s take a closer look at Hathaway’s sandals. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos “Ugly” sandals have gained a lot of traction due to their comfortable nature. This makes sense, as the shoes gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, brands like Teva and Crocs have increased their business and luxury brands like Burberry, Chanel and Prada have launched their own versions. Hathaway is the latest star to try the trend, which has been previously worn by Irina Shayk, Kacey Musgraves, Nicki Minaj and other stars.

Anne Hathaway arrives on the set of “WeCrashed” in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com The sandals match Hathaway’s penchant for strong shoe statements, which she made on and off the red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress regularly wears bold pairs of brands like Tom Ford, Charlotte Olympia and Rodarte. Its regular rotation is generally oriented towards modern and clean styles, with touches of prints and textures. The Valentino muse often wears point-toe pumps, boots or strappy sandals from Jimmy Choo, Le Silla, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti. However, the actress also walks on the safe side from time to time, through vibrant or jewelry-toned shoes in the same styles. Outside of work hours, her shoes are more casual but still eye-catching: Valentino and Chanel flats, Nike sneakers, and a variety of pointy-toe black leather loafers are regularly rotated. Embrace Anne Hathaway’s summery style in a pair of metallic sandals.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos Buy: Teva Flatform Universal Sandal, $ 65.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW Buy: Franco Sarto Birch Slide Sandals, $ 60 (was $ 99).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos Buy: Cole Haan Grandpro Rally Sandals, $ 75. Click through the gallery for more of Anne Hathaway’s most memorable shoe moments over the years.

